Bulls Dominate Aside Setbacks

The Chicago Bulls have faced some challenges this season but that hasn’t stopped their momentum.

Looking at the Team

Whether it be players out with injuries or COVID protocols the Bulls have experienced it all. This season hasn’t been easy on the Bulls with Head Coach Billy Donovan entering the league’s health and safety protocols in December and just coming back and over five players out with injuries.

Those obstacles haven’t stopped the Bulls as they head into their next game with an eight-game win streak. The Bulls previously played the Magic on Monday, Jan. 3, and won with a final score of 102-98.

EIGHT WINS IN A ROW. pic.twitter.com/HFL48nsJhs — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2022

Looking Ahead

Their next game is a home game against the Washington Wizards on Friday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. This isn’t the first time the two teams meet this season. The Bulls and Wizards had a matchup on Jan. 2 where the Bulls won 120-119.

Looking at the Season Leaders

In points, Bradley Beal and Demar DeRozan lead. Beal has 24.1 PPG, 45.6 FG%, and 83.6 Ft%. DeRozan has 26.9 PpG, 49.4 FG%, and 85.8 FT%.

In rebounds, Kyle Kuzma and Nikola Vucevic lead. Kuzma has 8.3 RPG, 7.3 DRPG and 1.0 ORPG. Vucevic has 11.6 RPG, 9.8 DRPG, and 1.8 ORPG.

In assist Beal and Lonzo Ball lead. Beal has a 6.4 APG, 3.3 TOPG, and 36.1 MPG. Ball has a 5.1 APG, 2.4 TOPG, and 35.4 MPG.

Players Out

The Bulls currently have six players out. Patrick Williams, Tony Bradley, Tyler Cook, Javonte Green, Marko Simonovic and Alex Caruso. Williams is out with a wrist injury since Oct. 29 and will have wrist surgery. Bradley is out with NBA’s health and safety protocols. Cook is out with an ankle injury. Green is out with a right adductor strain. Simonovic is out with the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Caruso is out also with the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Team Overall

The Chicago Bulls will continue doing what they are doing and with Head Coach Donovan back after missing five games, the team looks to continue their win streak. The Bulls are currently 25-10 overall and 1st in Central.