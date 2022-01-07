Gators Women’s Basketball Fall short to the Rebels 74-56

Jason Bennett January 7, 2022 Feature Sports News, Gainesville, Gators Sports, Gators Women's Basketball, SEC, Women's College Basketball 30 Views

The Florida women’s basketball team falls to 0=2 in SEC play after losing to Ole Miss at home 74-56 on Thursday night.

Gators Women’s Basketball (10-5, 0-2 SEC)

The Gators entered this match up coming off a tough loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday where the Gators fought hard but fell short in the last minutes of the game 73-69.

In their second home game of the new year the Gators tried to bounce back and earn their first SEC win. Florida started of the first quarter trading baskets with the Rebels but eventually ended up trailing at the end of the first quarter 18-13.

Florida stayed in the game and trailed at halftime only by four points at 32-28.  But in the third quarter, Ole Miss went on an aggressive 8-0 run to push its lead to 56-40 entering the fourth quarter and the Rebels went on to the win.

Florida was without the services of several players in this game and only two Gators managed to score in double figures with Only two Gators fell in double-digits Kiki Smith with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assist, and three steals. Faith Dut added 12 points to the Florida effort.

Kiki Smith discusses her team’s performance in the game.

Gator head coach Kelly Rae Finley had this to say about the contest.

Lavender Briggs Season Comes to an End

Florida guard Lavender Briggs did not play in the game and right after the game, a statement was issued that her season has come to and end due to injury.

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball

The Rebels entered this match up coming off a home win against University of South Florida 61-53.  This was the first conference game for Ole Miss as they had a couple of games postponed due to Covid-19 issues.  Three players landed in double-figures for the Rebels, center Shakira Austin  led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Alongside were teammates Madison Scott (15) and Lashonda Monk (11).  Interestingly, neither team was able to hit a three point shot in the game, the first time that has happened in an SEC game involving Florida since 2015 when both the Gators and Texas A&M failed to hit a three pointer.

Next up For the Gators

Florida will hit the road for an away game on January 9th at College Station to face number 25 Texas A&M.

About Jason Bennett

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate win over Jets last weekend

Buccaneers look to pummel the Panthers

The NFC South Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) host the Carolina Panthers (5-11) Sunday. The …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties