Gators Women’s Basketball Fall short to the Rebels 74-56

The Florida women’s basketball team falls to 0=2 in SEC play after losing to Ole Miss at home 74-56 on Thursday night.

Gators Women’s Basketball (10-5, 0-2 SEC)

The Gators entered this match up coming off a tough loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday where the Gators fought hard but fell short in the last minutes of the game 73-69.

In their second home game of the new year the Gators tried to bounce back and earn their first SEC win. Florida started of the first quarter trading baskets with the Rebels but eventually ended up trailing at the end of the first quarter 18-13.

Florida stayed in the game and trailed at halftime only by four points at 32-28. But in the third quarter, Ole Miss went on an aggressive 8-0 run to push its lead to 56-40 entering the fourth quarter and the Rebels went on to the win.

Florida was without the services of several players in this game and only two Gators managed to score in double figures with Only two Gators fell in double-digits Kiki Smith with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assist, and three steals. Faith Dut added 12 points to the Florida effort.

Kiki Smith discusses her team’s performance in the game.

Gator head coach Kelly Rae Finley had this to say about the contest.

Lavender Briggs Season Comes to an End

Florida guard Lavender Briggs did not play in the game and right after the game, a statement was issued that her season has come to and end due to injury.

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball

The Rebels entered this match up coming off a home win against University of South Florida 61-53. This was the first conference game for Ole Miss as they had a couple of games postponed due to Covid-19 issues. Three players landed in double-figures for the Rebels, center Shakira Austin led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Alongside were teammates Madison Scott (15) and Lashonda Monk (11). Interestingly, neither team was able to hit a three point shot in the game, the first time that has happened in an SEC game involving Florida since 2015 when both the Gators and Texas A&M failed to hit a three pointer.

Next up For the Gators

Florida will hit the road for an away game on January 9th at College Station to face number 25 Texas A&M.