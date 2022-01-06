Big Ben Set For Potential Final Game of NFL Career Against Baltimore Ravens

It is going to take almost a miracle for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make the playoffs, but entering Week 18, and potentially Ben Roethlisberger’s last game, the Steelers still have a chance.

They will need a win against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers will also need Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers game to not end in a tie.

The Ravens will also need a lot of help, including a win, Chargers and Indianapolis Colts lost, and either a Miami Dolphins loss or tie.

Steelers

The Steelers are currently 8-7-1 and coming off a win on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns to keep their season alive. While Roethlisberger played in his last home game, he went 24-46 for 123 yards and a touchdown. He currently has thrown for 3,496 yards, and 21 touchdown passes this season.

While his numbers are down, the Steelers have relied heavily on the run game with rookie Najee Harris this year. Former Alabama running back has rushed for 1,172 yards and recorded seven scores. Defensively, T.J. Watt is just one sack back from breaking Michael Strahan’s single-season record. Strahan recorded 22.5 in 2021.

Previous Matchup

These two teams previously met in Week 13 as the Steelers won 20-19. It was the first of two games where head coach John Harbaugh went for the two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point to force overtime.

However, the Ravens had Lamar Jackson at quarterback and may be without him in Week 18. Tyler Huntley would make his fourth start of the season if Jackson is not available. Baltimore has lost five straight and are on the verge of missing the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Kickoff for this game is set for Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. The Steelers lead the all-time series 31-24 and have won the last three games and earned victories in seven of the previous ten games.