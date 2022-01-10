Dolphins End the Season with a Win

The Miami Dolphins finished the season on a high note with a win against the New England Patriots.

Game Recap

The Dolphins offense started the game strong with Tua Tagovailoa having a perfect 7-7 passing for 53 and having a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins continued to dominate with their next possession of the ball and three plays for the defense to score a touchdown when Xavien Howard intercepted Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, extending the Dolphins first lead 14-0. Dolphins continued to extend their lead in the second quarter with a yard field goal from Jason Sanders making the score 17-0. In the third quarter, the Dolphins extended their lead once again making the score 24-10. In the fourth quarter the Patriots cut the lead 24-27. but not for long. Sam Eguavoen got the football on a fumble recovery in the end zone giving the Dolphins 33-24 victory of the Patriots.

Game Highlight

Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL Rookie reception record with 102 receptions. The title was previously held by Anquan Boldin with 101 receptions that was set back in 2003. Waddle also became the first rookie to total over 1,000 receiving yards with 1,015.

Looking at the Season

This season the Dolphins went 9-8 and finished third in the American Football Conference East. They opened their season against the Patriots with a win. Their next game they played the Buffalo Bills where they entered a seven-game losing streak until they made a comeback against the Houston Texans entering a seven-game winning streak. In their second to last game, they got a lost against Tennessee and finished their season with a win against the Patriots to end the season.

Team Leaders

Tagovailoa led in passing yards with 2,653 yards. Myles Gaskin led rushing yards with 612 yards rushed. Waddle led receiving yard with 1,015 received. Jerome Baker led tackles with 92 tackles, and Howard led interceptions with five interceptions this season.

Latest News

Breaking today, the Miami Dolphins have announced on social media that they have parted ways with head coach Brian Flores. Flores began as head coach for the team on Feb. 4, 2019. Flores was the 13th head coach in team history. He started his coaching career as a special teams assistant coach for New England in 2008 until 2009. Later on, he spent eight seasons from 2011 to 2018 in New England coaching defense.