Chiefs to host Steelers in AFC Wildcard

Heading into Week 17, the Pittsburgh Steelers playoff chances were slim after a crushing 36-10 Week 16 defeat, at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

With their final two games against division opponents, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers weren’t expected to be playing in late January football.

Surprisingly, they were able to win both games after facing two completely depleted rosters.

Thanks to winning out and a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers were able to secure a wildcard spot.

Unfortunately for them, they will be facing the same squad who obliterated them in Week 16.

In a rematch with potential of another blowout, the Chiefs will host the Steelers in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.

In contrary to Pittsburgh’s path to the playoffs, the Chiefs were much more dominate.

Finishing with a 12-5 record, Kansas City was able to win the AFC west title for the sixth consecutive season.

A 12-5 record wasn’t good enough to secure a first round bye, but the Chiefs are still expected to make a possible Super Bowl run.

But first they will have to take care of business against a lowly but hungry Pittsburgh team.

The matchup is set for this Sunday, Dec. 16th at 8:15 p.m.

The End for Big Ben?

Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, may play his last career game when the Chiefs and Steelers meet this Sunday.

After 18 years in the league, Big Ben has decided to call it quits as he stated this year as his last.

If Pittsburgh cant get past a Chiefs team they met with a couple weeks ago, we will see the end of a storied career that begin in 2004.

Big Ben was drafted by the Steelers and plans to retire as one.

The Steelers are currently 13 point underdogs, but in the NFL it is any given Sunday.

Pittsburgh knows if they want to win this game, they will have to lean on the shoulders of Big Ben.

Regardless of the outcome, Pittsburgh is expected to go out fighting with the potential of a Roethlisberger finale.

Revenge Tour?

After a disappointing effort in last year’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs are looking to get back to the big game.

Last season, they were dominated 31-9 by the Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In order to make it back to the big stage, they must beat the competition in front of them first.

Even though they just beat the Steelers in Week 16, the Chiefs cant overlook this hungry team.

Former MVP and Super Bowl Champ, Patrick Mahomes, knows what it takes to advance to the next round.

Fortunately for Mahomes and the KC offense, they may have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back this week.

Edwards-Helaire is deemed questionable but will be a huge boost to their of offense if he returns.

The Running back missed the last matchup with Pittsburgh, if they can have him back for this one, the Chiefs should have no problem with the first step of their revenge tour.

Knocking off the Pittsburg Steelers.