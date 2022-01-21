Florida guard Kiara Smith (1) calls out the play during an NCAA basketball game against Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Florida Gators Women’s Basketball Prepares for No. 11 LSU

Amanda LaPadura January 21, 2022

After defeating No. 23 Kentucky, 77-52, on Thursday, the Florida Gators are entering their home game against the No. 11 LSU Tigers, looking to gain another ranked win.

 Mulkey and Her Squad

This LSU team has made quite a statement with Coach Kim Mulkey. Mulkey decided to leave Baylor after 21 years of coaching at the school and leading the team to three national championships.

As she has now returned to her home state of Louisiana, Mulkey looks to take LSU to the Final Four for their first time since 2008.

Guard Khayla Pointer ranks third in the SEC for points per game and second for assists per game.

As a team, LSU ranks first in the SEC for points per game and third for field goals, rebounds and steals. The Tigers are currently 5-1 in SEC play and 17-2 overall.

Gators Looking to Defeat

The unranked Florida Gators have seen improvement within the 2021-2022 season.

Interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley led the team to four-straight SEC wins for the first time since the 2010-2011 season. The Gators look to get their fifth with LSU.

Kiara Smith ranks fifth in the SEC for assists and fourth for steals. Smith will be a key player for the Gators on Sunday.

The team is ranked second in the SEC for free throws and eighth in assists, field goals, rebounds and steals.

The Gators currently have a 5-2 conference record and a 14-5 overall record.

Stay Tuned

The Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers will battle it out on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Gainesville, Florida.

