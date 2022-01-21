Credits to: @GatorsWBK

Gators Women’s Basketball Upsets No. 23 Kentucky 77-52

Jason Bennett January 21, 2022 Basketball, College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball, Gators Sports, Gators Women's Basketball, SEC 64 Views

The Florida women’s basketball team is on a roll as the Gators earn themselves their fourth consecutive SEC win with an upset against nationally ranked Kentucky Thursday night in Lexington.  Florida blew out the Wildcats 77-52.

Gators (14-5, 4-2 SEC)

The Gators entered this match up coming off a road win against Alabama 85-77 and they began this game well.  Florida jumped out to an early 10-4 lead against the short handed Wildcats. Florida guard Alberte Rimdel hit two big time threes in the first quarter setting the momentum. Florida would continue to extend its lead against the Wildcats and led at the half 44-26.

Florida came out the second half with the same momentum and cruised to the victory.  The win was Florida’s fourth straight in SEC play; the last time that happened was during the 2010-2011  season and it was Florida’s largest win over Kentucky since January 7, 2001.

Florida guard Kiki Smith had a standout performance for the Gators has she rattled in 25 points, with eight rebounds and six assists. Alberte Rimdel had another breakout night for the Gators as she added 15 points while shooting 5 of 6 from long distance.

Zippy Broughton  and Jordyn Merritt also landed in double-figures with 13 and 10 points to help Florida to the victory. The Gators outscored Kentucky 40-16 in the paint.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1484344946932871170

Kentucky (8-6, 1-3 SEC)

The Wildcats have been struggling in conference play, winning only one game to begin SEC play and two of their leading scorers, Dre’una Edwards and Robyn Bentonare were out of this game because of injury and the rest of the team was not good enough to beat the Gators on this night.  Kentucky is now 1-3 in SEC play.

Kentucky SEC preseason Player of the Year hopeful Rhyne Howard  did all she could leading Kentucky in scoring with 17 points, but she was held to 7 of 21 shooting for the game.

Next up for the Gators

The Gators return home to the O’Connell Center to host number 11 LSU Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

About Jason Bennett

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Buccaneers Seek Redemption Against Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have advanced and are off to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties