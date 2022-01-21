Gators Women’s Basketball Upsets No. 23 Kentucky 77-52

The Florida women’s basketball team is on a roll as the Gators earn themselves their fourth consecutive SEC win with an upset against nationally ranked Kentucky Thursday night in Lexington. Florida blew out the Wildcats 77-52.

Gators (14-5, 4-2 SEC)

The Gators entered this match up coming off a road win against Alabama 85-77 and they began this game well. Florida jumped out to an early 10-4 lead against the short handed Wildcats. Florida guard Alberte Rimdel hit two big time threes in the first quarter setting the momentum. Florida would continue to extend its lead against the Wildcats and led at the half 44-26.

Florida came out the second half with the same momentum and cruised to the victory. The win was Florida’s fourth straight in SEC play; the last time that happened was during the 2010-2011 season and it was Florida’s largest win over Kentucky since January 7, 2001.

Florida guard Kiki Smith had a standout performance for the Gators has she rattled in 25 points, with eight rebounds and six assists. Alberte Rimdel had another breakout night for the Gators as she added 15 points while shooting 5 of 6 from long distance.

Zippy Broughton and Jordyn Merritt also landed in double-figures with 13 and 10 points to help Florida to the victory. The Gators outscored Kentucky 40-16 in the paint.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1484344946932871170

Kentucky (8-6, 1-3 SEC)

The Wildcats have been struggling in conference play, winning only one game to begin SEC play and two of their leading scorers, Dre’una Edwards and Robyn Bentonare were out of this game because of injury and the rest of the team was not good enough to beat the Gators on this night. Kentucky is now 1-3 in SEC play.

Kentucky SEC preseason Player of the Year hopeful Rhyne Howard did all she could leading Kentucky in scoring with 17 points, but she was held to 7 of 21 shooting for the game.

Next up for the Gators

The Gators return home to the O’Connell Center to host number 11 LSU Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.