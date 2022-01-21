Gators Gymnastics Ready for Georgia

Entering their meet with the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 3 ranked Florida Gators Gymnastics squad has been firing on all cylinders. Yet to be beaten, the Gators come into their match with two perfect 10.0 performances and a win over Alabama in their rear-view mirror. Now the Gators turn their attention to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Coming in Hot

In their last meet, the Gators pulled off an electric victory over Alabama in the first gymnastics telecast to be aired on a broadcast network. Having been down on the scoreboard for a majority of the meet, the Gators relied on their seniors, Nya Reed and Trinity Thomas. Surely, both women would pull off perfect 10.0 performances in the final rotations. The two perfect scores propelled the Gators into the lead for the first and only time in the meet.

Head coach of Gators Gymnastics, Jenny Rowland, said there is a lot to learn from the Alabama victory.

“Growing from this last meet, each person has been able to identify what they need to do individually and as a team,” Rowland said. “Really, going to Georgia makes for an easy mental turnaround,” she added.

Also, two Gators enter the meet against Georgia having earned SEC Weekly honors. Senior competitor, Trinity Thomas picked up the Specialist of the Week honor. Also, freshman Leanne Wong, earned herself the SEC Freshman of the Week award.

#SEC Freshman of the Week honors goes to Leanne Wong! 🔸 Posted 39.30 in first collegiate all-around

🔹 Collegiate bests of 9⃣9⃣ on beam and 9⃣.9⃣2⃣5⃣ on floor 🔗 https://t.co/XxsvEvrLwZ#GoGators pic.twitter.com/w8obv2KxeF — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 18, 2022

Getting Going for Georgia

Heading into the meet against Georgia, the Gators have not had the most difficult transition time. After a big, nationally televised win, the Gators turn their attention to one of their biggest rivals. With this, the Gators have been focusing on the mental aspects of the matchup. Confident in their abilities, freshman student-athlete Bri Edwards, illustrates how important it is to stay poised.

“It’s a big rivalry meet and I just hope that we get to show out and do exactly what we do in the gym everyday and not let it get to our heads,” Edwards said.

The Gators enter this rivalry-centered meet at 4-0. The Bulldogs enter this competition with only one previous meet under their belt, which was a loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Approaching competition time, the Gators seem to be ready to continue the roll they have been on so far.