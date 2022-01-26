Santa Fe College Softball Starts This Weekend

The Santa Fe College softball team opens its season this weekend at the JUCO Kickoff tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

The Saints had a 31-16 record last season. They lost in the Florida College System Activities Association Regional Tournament.

The Saints had five players move on to four-year universities. Three of them went on to play at the Division I level.

Santa Fe starts a new era under head coach Savannah Webster. She is excited to get started in her new role.

As for her team, she said they are hard working.

“The kids just love to be at the field,” Webster said. She said the girls are committed to the process because they are doing what they love.

Who’s In the Circle?

Webster is looking to four players to pitch this season.

College of Central Florida transfer Sophia Abrams started eight games and posted a 6-1 record with a 2.07 ERA last season. Webster said the team is excited to see what she can do with her opportunities.

Darian Ingram originally planned attend Florida Atlantic University but joined the Saints for her freshman season. The Trenton High School star won the Florida Miss Softball award in 2021.

Freshman Kaylie Araujo, who joins the team from Palmetto High School in Naples, Florida, and Caelen Hayes from Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Florida, round out the pitching crew. Hayes was an outfielder last season.

Gators Helps Out

Recent University of Florida graduate Katie Chronister will be an assistant coach this season. Chronister helped the Gators to three straight SEC Championships.

Outside the circle

No position is safe. As a new coach Webster said she let the players know that last season doesn’t matter in her eyes. She expects them to compete every day.

The Saints are slated to be an offensively driven team this season. They will get to see what their bats can do this weekend.