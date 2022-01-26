Santa Fe College Baseball Season kicks off Earlier

The Santa Fe Saints baseball team kicks off their 2021-22 season at the of end of this week.

Santa Fe Saints Baseball

The No. 16 Santa Fe Saints are set to begin their season under the 15 year vet head coaching of Johnny Wiggs.

Johnny Wiggs started his collegiate career at Valencia, and then transferred to Santa Fe College. Then, went on later to attend the University of Florida helping them win the SEC championship in 1988 and their first trip to the College World Series.

As the Saints enter this season as one of the top junior community colleges in baseball they look to pick up where they left off at from last season as has they ended it on a 33-13 overall record.

In the 2020-21 season the Saints made it to the FCSAA State Tournament marking it their sixth time.

The Saints look to qualify for the postseason which starts in May. This means they would be in the state’s top four teams. They have an experienced team this season as they return 16 players from last year’s roster which includes two of their four starting pitchers.

Mitchell Gross, No. 2 starting pitcher from last year’s roster, is signed with Georgia Southern and Lance Bolton who helped the Saints return to the state tournament after throwing a shut out game.

Johnny Wiggs on what his exception on this years team:

Under the head coaching of Wiggs the Saints have won nine conference championships. They won their last four out of five conference trips.

The Santa Fe Saints begin their season this Friday, Jan. 28. as they host Hillsborough Community College with the first pitch scheduled at 2:00 p.m. The game is free to public and can also be caught on Santa Fe Sports Network.