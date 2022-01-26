Vanderbilt vs South Carolina Preview

The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-8) will travel to Colonial Life Arena Wednesday to face the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-7) for the second time this season. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. E.T.

We Meet Again

Vanderbilt will hope to split its season series with South Carolina after a heartbreaking loss in the Jan. 8 game between the two teams. Despite having the game’s three leading scorers, the Commodores lost their home showdown against the Gamecocks. That game’s final score was 72-70.

Jerry Stackhouse’s team will expect continued contributions from guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who is averaging 18.1 points on 41.6% shooting this season. The Commodores will also attempt to right the ship, having lost three of their last four games. A win would tie the team’s total from Stackhouse’s first year at the helm.

Frank Martin and the Gamecocks have also lost three of their last four, with Saturday’s win over Georgia being South Carolina’s first since the Jan. 8 game against Vanderbilt. The two teams sit at 10th and 11th in the SEC. South Carolina will hope to hold onto a narrow lead over Vanderbilt in the conference standings. The team will also be watching the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers closely, as it sits half a game behind both in the SEC.

Patience, Patience, Patience

The Commodores still await the season debut of center Liam Robbins, who has not played this year due to a foot injury. The 7 foot tall senior averaged 11.7 points during his lone season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers after two seasons at Drake. During his time in Minnesota, Robbins was a Big Ten Player of the Week. Robbins and senior guard Rodney Chatman, who is out with a hamstring injury, have not been cleared for contact. Stackhouse and the Commodores hope both players will be able to return in the coming weeks.