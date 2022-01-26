Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives past Tennessee guard Justin Powell, left, and guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 68-60. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Vanderbilt vs South Carolina Preview
shawnhumphrey
January 26, 2022
Basketball, College Basketball, Gators Men's Basketball, NCAA, NCAA Tournament, SEC
20 Views
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-8) will travel to Colonial Life Arena Wednesday to face the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-7) for the second time this season. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. E.T.
We Meet Again
Vanderbilt will hope to split its season series with South Carolina after a heartbreaking loss in the Jan. 8 game between the two teams. Despite having the game’s three leading scorers, the Commodores lost their home showdown against the Gamecocks. That game’s final score was 72-70.
Jerry Stackhouse’s team will expect continued contributions from guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who is averaging 18.1 points on 41.6% shooting this season. The Commodores will also attempt to right the ship, having lost three of their last four games. A win would tie the team’s total from Stackhouse’s first year at the helm.
Frank Martin and the Gamecocks have also lost three of their last four, with Saturday’s win over Georgia being South Carolina’s first since the Jan. 8 game against Vanderbilt. The two teams sit at 10th and 11th in the SEC. South Carolina will hope to hold onto a narrow lead over Vanderbilt in the conference standings. The team will also be watching the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers closely, as it sits half a game behind both in the SEC.
Patience, Patience, Patience
The Commodores still await the season debut of center Liam Robbins, who has not played this year due to a foot injury. The 7 foot tall senior averaged 11.7 points during his lone season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers after two seasons at Drake. During his time in Minnesota, Robbins was a Big Ten Player of the Week. Robbins and senior guard Rodney Chatman, who is out with a hamstring injury, have not been cleared for contact. Stackhouse and the Commodores hope both players will be able to return in the coming weeks.
Check Also
Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …
During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …
The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …
The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …
With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …
GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …
Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …
The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …
The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …
NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …
With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …
Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …
The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …
The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …
It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …
The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …
The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …
In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …
The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …
Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …
Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …
The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …
It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …
The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …
On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …
The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …
The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …
The Santa Fe Saints baseball team kicks off their 2021-22 season at the of end …