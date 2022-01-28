Florida Looks to Bounce Back Against OK State

Florida desperately needs to turn their season around. Will their chance come this Saturday?

Leave the Past in the Past

The Gators have had a rough season so far, there is no denying that. The team has struggled against competition, and while still winning the games expected, Florida has yet to make a splash. The team has looked sloppy for lack of a better word, failing to make big plays on both offense and defense. The offense has struggled the most, with the most notable statistic being a 29.7% three-point percentage.

Regardless of how the statistics look, Florida has put their all into these past few games. The Gators played Tennessee up until the very last second on Wednesday. While there are losses under Florida’s belt that may be better swept under the rug, the losses against quality opponents were impressive. Florida has kept a level head when playing Top-25 opponents, and need to now focus on closing games.

Coach Mike White has been on the hot seat for some time, but can he redeem himself? White has become a staple of Gator basketball, whether fans like it or not, and has put his best into this team. White has put up quality victories already this season, and if he can pull out a win against Oklahoma State, he can begin to prove his ability to Florida fans. His team has not given up on him, and he plans to fight until the end.

Oklahoma State Comes to Florida

Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma State comes to the O’Dome, and the Gators need to win. Florida is down multiple players after Tennessee, including star Colin Castleton. Castleton leads the team in points, rebounds and blocks, which makes his absence a major one. While the loss hurts Florida, the Gators are still heavily favored to win on Saturday, especially with a rowdy home crowd behind them. The Gators have the edge on almost every category, especially scoring 10 more points per game. This game will set the par for Florida moving forward, and is one step closer to a tournament appearance.

Tip off is at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Gainesville, Florida.