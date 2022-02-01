Tim Kurkjian Gives Insight on the MLB Lockout

Major League Baseball is in its ninth full-work stoppage and fourth lockout in history. The main issue surrounds the MLB and the MLBPA. Mainly how there needs to be a change on the economic side of the sport. Players want to address many key issues involving service time manipulation, minimum salaries and revenue sharing.

Entering the 3rd Month of Lockout

When the lockout first began on Dec. 1, many believed that both sides would have reached an agreement by Feb 1. Even Tim Kurkjian, an MLB analyst on ESPN and SportsCenter, held onto hope that it would have been over by now. But both sides haven’t come close to reaching anything.

There is still time for everything to go on as scheduled. But, to do so, there is a lot of work to do.

With spring training games scheduled to start on Feb 26, the worry is slowly beginning to creep in. If both sides can’t come into an agreement, their 162 games in the 2022 regular season are at risk. Throughout the lockout, the two conflicting sides have met four times. They have made little to almost no progress on agreeing, officially putting the spring training on the hot seat.

Neither side wants to back down. It seems like no one is in any rush to start spring training or the season itself. Baseball alone has been struggling in the past. With other sports in the spotlight, baseball was in trouble before the lockout. The added heat of not having a regular season would hit baseball right where it hurts, their wallet.

The current feud dispute between the players and the owners is caused by more than just one variable. Multiple issues need to be addressed, and they are only beginning to scratch the surface. As of Jan 24, the MLBPA decided to drop the issue concerning the service time. But others problems are looming nearby.

Newest Updates

The MLB and MLBPA meet on Feb 1 in a 90-minute meeting in hopes of making more progress than the week prior. The Players Association discussed lowering the number of players impacted by proposed rules and lowering the price of their pool to pay pre-arbitration players. The owners have not responded to their request and show no sign of answering soon. The 2022 baseball season does not seem to have a bright future. It is only a matter of time before it is under siege.