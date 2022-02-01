Tom Brady announces his retirement

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after competing for 22 seasons.

The Decision

Over the last several days, there was speculation that Brady would retire this year. Initial reports from Senior NFL Insider at ESPN, Adam Schefter, came out on Jan. 29. Despite conflicting reports, Brady confirmed his retirement today.

The California native heavily impacted the game of football. Schefter highlights Brady’s influence.

The six-round draft pick posted an in-depth statement on both Instagram and Twitter. Brady opened the message discussing his mindset about football and his reasons for retirement.

In the lengthy statement, he reflected on his career with gratitude thanking many people who have helped him along his journey.

Brady’s Career

Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Wes Goldberg, there is a possibility that Tom Brady could sign a one-day contract with the Patriots to officially retire as a New England Patriot.

Source: Tom Brady is planning to sign a one-day contract with the New England Patriots and retire with the franchise with which he played for 20 years. He spoke with Robert Kraft this morning and will fly to Massachusetts for a ceremony. — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) February 1, 2022

In addition, the 44-year-old is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

According to the Bucs website, he has recorded:

243 wins

10 Super Bowl appearances

seven Super Bowl rings

five Super Bowl MVP awards

participated in 15 Pro Bowls

The website says that Brady ranks first all-time in passing yards with 84,520 and 624 passing touchdowns.

Dan Graziano, National NFL Insider for ESPN, reflected on Brady’s career.

What’s next?

The former Michigan Wolverine says in his retirement post that “the future is exciting.”

Furthermore, Schefter discusses what Brady’s life could look like post-football.

As for the Bucs, there is a major decision to be made when it comes to what’s next at the quarterback position. Furthermore, the Bucs currently have three quarterbacks on their roster, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin and Kyle Trask.

However, Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons and former Florida Gators wide receiver tweeted his thoughts on who the Bucs QB1 should be. Pitts is rooting for his former Gator teammate.

https://twitter.com/kylepitts__/status/1488547394325295105?s=20&t=G5YPQMeOwMOEC8y5oJT3DQ