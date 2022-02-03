Bronson Eagles Basketball honor seniors before playoffs

By: Tyler Lightburn, Cassi Narcus and Perry Yalkut

On Tuesday night, the Bronson Eagles wrapped up their last regular-season game before playoffs and blew the Belleview Rattlers out of the water. The final score was 81-41, thanks to the help of the four amazing seniors who were being honored that night.

Senior Night at Bronson Eagles High School before their last regular season game #eagles #bronsonhighschool pic.twitter.com/XyrhA63DWi — Cassi (@cassinarcus) February 2, 2022

Confident Seniors

Aneury Montero, Jahziel Freeman, Jesse Williams, and Carrson Whippy, the seniors on the 2022 basketball team, are very proud of the team’s accomplishments this season.

“We came a long way,” Montero said. “We started finally working as a team towards the end.”

“We started the season a little shaky, but as we went along we got the hang of it,” Freeman added.

Although the 1A district is one of the smallest districts in Florida, the players are amped up and ready for playoffs.

“I think we’re going to go far,” Whippy said.

“We’re going for that ring,” Montero quickly chimed in.

Touching Memories

With a 15-9 season, the Eagles are ranked second in their 1A district, trailing closely behind the Newberry Panthers. Regardless of where they stand, Coach Billy McCall is extremely excited about his team’s achievements.

“I’m just proud of all of my boys,” McCall said. “They’ve been playing together since youth league here all the way through middle and high school, so I’m proud.”

The chemistry with this team is special and something that many other teams can’t say they have.

“I used to coach here years ago as the middle school boys coach. The same group of boys I have now, I coached in middle school,” McCall said. “It was just fitting when the principal asked me to come back and coach varsity, those are my boys.”

The 81-point game was the most they’ve scored all season, but Coach McCall isn’t going to let that affect their performance.

“We scored 81 points, but our offense could have been sharper,” he said. “Once we fine-tune our offense, we’re going to be great.”

Their first playoff game will be at home against the Chiefland Indians Monday night at 7 p.m.