P.K. Yonge’s own Drew Dawson, signs to Daytona State College for Baseball

By Madison Walker and Bianca Papa

Thursday, February 3, was an exciting day for Drew Dawson, a two-way senior player for the P.K. Yonge Baseball team, as he signed to Daytona State College to continue his athletic career in Division I.

Product of P.K.

Since kindergarten, Drew Dawson has attended P.K. Yonge, referred to as a Blue waves’ “lifer.” Dawson followed in his older brother, Danny Dawson (a baseball player at UCF), footsteps. He earned a Division I scholarship to Daytona State College to continue his athletic and academic career.

With all the hard work and dedication that Dawson put in, he and his parents mentioned how he is a “Product of PK.” Dawson had little outside travel ball and developed his skills primarily from the help of his high school coach, Coach Rob Brunson, who aided in elevating Dawsons’ game to the next level. Brunson watched Drew develop his entire baseball career; when Dawson began, he was only a small middle schooler with little baseball knowledge and a smile on his face.

Yet, as Brunson has watched him grow, he said, Dawson’s work ethic and mindset are how he obtained all of these impressive accolades. Drew is now a 6′ 6 senior with the same smile on his face; through hardships and celebration, this PK “lifer” is solely a product of his hometown.

Coach Brunson talks about the effect that Dawson has on the other players.

Unpredictable

One thing prominent through Dawsons’ athletic career is his love for the game. After talking to a few of Dawsons’ teammates we talked to senior Cole Thompson. Thompson described Dawson as an “unpredictable” player that always pulled through for his team.

Furthermore, after speaking with Dawson, he is thrilled about the upcoming season. Dawson states that he is eager to win many games, make memories with teammates, and bring home a state championship title.

P.K. Yonge’s Drew Dawson signs his NLI this afternoon to Daytona State College to continue his baseball career Division I!

A few words from Dawson on his feelings towards his upcoming senior season and his final ride with his teammates!⚾️@biancapapa @espngainesville @pkyongedrs pic.twitter.com/ivrbXZvAq2 — Madi Walker (@MadiWalkerr) February 3, 2022

Looking Forward.

Drew Dawson will compete in his last season for P.K. Yonge this 2022 school year, all are excited to watch him progress and prepare to compete at the next level. P.K. Yonge’s home-opener at Gainesville High School, on Feb. 22.