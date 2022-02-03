Bronson Eagles Defeat Belleview Rattlers in Statement Win

By: Tyler Lightburn, Cassi Narcus and Perry Yalkut

On an electric Senior night, the Bronson Eagles capped off the season with a win over the Belleview Rattlers with a final score of 81-41.

Starting Off Strong

Out of the gate, the Eagles brought out a high level of intensity. Starting the game in a full-court press defense, the Eagles were able to force multiple turnovers off Belleview. By crashing on the boards and fast-break plays, the Eagles were able to start the game hot on a 10-2 run and ended up leading 41-21 going into the half.

The Eagles’ seniors put on a show in the first half. With the play from standout senior Jesse Williams III, the Eagles were able to control the paint and the tempo of the game. Williams finished the game with 20 points.

At the half, Bronson is up by 20 against the Belleview Rattlers #eagles #bronsonhighschool pic.twitter.com/9eZ9KgbXS4 — Cassi (@cassinarcus) February 2, 2022

Second Half

Belleview struggled to maintain possession due to Bronson’s tough full-court defensive press, allowing Bronson to add to their lead. Through great playmaking from Junior Jeythian Merced and Senior Anuery Montero, Bronson was able to coast.

Merced shared his thoughts on the team’s performance.

“In the first half, we passed the ball a lot and forced a lot of turnovers. In the second half, we started to pull more shots and a lot more passes, getting them open and more buckets in the paint.”

Coach McCall had this to say on how Bronson kept its intensity throughout the game.

“Defensively. My boys work really hard and practice on defense and you know our defense buckled down even more which created our offense in transition. Tonight at half court set we didn’t really execute as well as I wanted to offensively, but our offense comes from our defense every time.”

Bronson showed strong play from start to finish. Here is Jesse Williams III with the dunk to seal the game.

Jesse Williams III dunks it to end the game for Bronson. pic.twitter.com/1f3aKbc2gX — Perry Yalkut (@perry_yalkut) February 2, 2022

With an aggressive defense and fast scoring from the offense, Bronson was able to hold onto the lead with ease. The Eagles defeated the Rattlers 81-41 to end the regular season with a win.

Belleview Rattlers

Despite the close battle in the first half, the Belleview Rattlers were defeated by the Bronson Eagles, ending their season on a 10 game losing streak and falling to 4-18 Overall.

Looking Ahead For the Eagles

The Bronson Eagles finished the regular season 15-9 Overall and 2nd in 1A District 7 at 5-4 in divisional play.

Coach McCall commented on how he felt about Bronson heading into the playoffs.

“Very confident. It’s going start in practice. Our next game isn’t until next week in the district playoffs, but we’re going to be practicing everyday up until then, so we just have to keep up the intensity in practice. The way we practice is the way we play is my motto, so we practice hard, we play hard.”

The Eagles look to carry this positive momentum in the district playoffs where they will face Chiefland on Monday with tip-off set for 7 p.m.