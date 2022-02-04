Stafford is Ready for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is fast approaching and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is ready for action.

Just Another Game

While football fans all over the nation eagerly await the arrival of the Super Bowl each year, Stafford views the event as just another game. No matter the day, there is a job to do, plays to execute and a team to lead. Despite the public nature of the game, Stafford refuses to let the pressure distract him from his focus on the game. After all, once the ball is snapped, it’s just another football game.

Stafford comments on his reluctance to let the calendar overwhelm him.

"My biggest thing is don't look at the calendar." Stafford is enjoying the moment, but treating the Super Bowl like every other game. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 4, 2022

Confidence

Throughout the season, the Los Angeles Rams have proved to be a confident team. While confidence is crucial, Stafford knows it will only get the team so far. Once the Rams step onto the field, confidence must be proved in every play.

Super Bowl LVI will provide the Rams with a home-field advantage, further supplying the team with a greater level of confidence.

O’Connell’s Influence

Stafford credits the Rams offensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell, for his impact on the team. O’Connell has been the offensive coordinator for the Rams since 2020. Additionally, Stafford thanks O’Connell for getting him and the Rams to the Super Bowl this season.

Stafford describes O’Connell’s exceptional ability to teach and communicate with the players, pushing each individual to their fullest potential.

Bengals Dominate in Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals have displayed an aggressive defense throughout the season. Additionally, Bengals defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, was applauded for formulating several defensive switches in the AFC Championship game.

The pre-snap read is crucial for any quarterback, so the Bengals’ ability to mix up the looks on defense was necessary in taking down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Bengals defense continued to surprise the Chiefs by continuously switching the amount of safeties over the top and implementing disguises of zone and man coverages throughout the game.

AS THEY SAY: DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS pic.twitter.com/9pLYakzBFI — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 31, 2022

The Bengals defense never fails to put on a show. Stafford knows as quarterback preparation is key.

Loyal to the Rams

Stafford is grateful to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team. The quarterback is enjoying continuing to play for the team and is thankful for the opportunity.