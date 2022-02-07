Billy Napier Talks Preseason Plans and Changes in College Football Landscape

Florida Gator head football coach, Billy Napier joined Sports Scene with Steve Russel on Friday, February 4th to talk about the upcoming season and the latest Gator football news.

Organizational Structure

Entering his first season as a head coach in the SEC, Napier explained how he plans on instilling an infrastructure for future success. Additionally, Napier explained how he aims to “build an organization,” consisting of all personnel, from players to coaches and staff.

After a successful four-year tenure at the University of Louisana of Lafayette, resulting in a 40-12 record and two Sun Belt Conference titles, Napier was highly sought out for the major head coaching vacancies within college football. The decision to join the Gators was one that Napier didn’t think twice about, due to the potential it holds.

Appeal to UF

With the ever-changing nature of college sports, being a head coach at the University of Florida brings forth great opportunities. Due to the recent changes in the NCAA, and particularly the NIL, Napier believes all Gator athletics will benefit, with the football program leading the way. With an attractive location and ability for the spotlight, Napier believes UF is a marquee destination.

Coaching Philosophy

Son of a former high school football coach in North West, Georgia, Napier was made aware of the great effect a coach can hold at a young age. He understands that there is more to the position than success on the field and prides himself on the impact he has on his players’ lives.

Just like his four-year tenure with the Rajun Cajuns, Napier enjoys the process of developing his players and hopes to instill those methods within the Gator program.

Smile, Gator Fans

Being the head coach of a national program such as the Florida Gators offers great opportunities. But, also its fair share of criticism. Taking charge of a program that has been searching for national relevance since 2008, Napier has his work cut out for him.

But better times are on the horizon.

Finishing up with a recruiting class that ranked 19th nationally, highlighted by four-star running back Trevor Etienne and four-star safety Kamari Wilson, the Gators received a national signing day spark.

Along with new additions on the field, Napier has brought in the talented and experienced coaching staff. Headlined by former New York Giants personnel Rob Sale and Sean Spencer, Napier also brings along his former coaching staff from Louisana. Highlighted by co-defensive coordinators Patrick Toney who was with Napier during both of their Sun Belt Conference titles.

With a track record of success and an approach that has only led to wins, Gator fans have every reason to be hopeful for what the future has in store.