Vanderbilt player runs down the court
Vanderbilt guard Rodney Chatman (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Preview

williamhoutenbr February 7, 2022 College Basketball, NCAA, SEC 13 Views

A battle in Knoxville of two SEC East teams is going on between the 9-13 Missouri Tigers and the 12-10 Vanderbilt Commodores.   Both teams look to their continue winning ways after Saturdays big wins. Who will win in the 15 meeting between the two?

Previous Results  

Missouri is looking to improve to 2-0 on the recent roundtrip beating the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station on Saturday  with the final score of 70- 66.

Vanderbilt is looking to improve to improve to a  .500 record at home after beating the LSU Tigers at home with the final score being 75-66 in favor of the Commodores.

Missouri is in trouble in two spots in the NCAA this being three pointers and turnovers. While, Vanderbilt’s problems on the court begin with shoot blocking. Additionally, they aren’t preforming well when blocking three-pointers and they tend to put their opponents in bonus early.

Leaders

Vanderbilt is led by NBA champion Scotty Pippen’s son Scotty Pippen Jr. who leads the team in points, assists and steals with 18.7 points  in his 22 games played for the Commodores.

However, the Tigers are led by Kobe Brown who leads the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks with 13.1 in his 22 games with Mizzou.

 Coverage

The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Coverage of the game could be found on the SEC network. Radio coverage for the game could be found through the Vanderbilt and Missouri radio stations.

The stakes are high for both teams, will either teams leaded scorer be put to zero points? Will The Commodores improve to .500? Will momentum play a key in the game?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

About williamhoutenbr

Check Also

Vanderbilt takes on the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC matchup.

Vanderbilt travels to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC matchup. Vanderbilt …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties