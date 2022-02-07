Vanderbilt vs Missouri Preview

A battle in Knoxville of two SEC East teams is going on between the 9-13 Missouri Tigers and the 12-10 Vanderbilt Commodores. Both teams look to their continue winning ways after Saturdays big wins. Who will win in the 15 meeting between the two?

Previous Results

Missouri is looking to improve to 2-0 on the recent roundtrip beating the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station on Saturday with the final score of 70- 66.

Texas dubs call for one thing. pic.twitter.com/79k21vf6yr — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 6, 2022

Vanderbilt is looking to improve to improve to a .500 record at home after beating the LSU Tigers at home with the final score being 75-66 in favor of the Commodores.

Missouri is in trouble in two spots in the NCAA this being three pointers and turnovers. While, Vanderbilt’s problems on the court begin with shoot blocking. Additionally, they aren’t preforming well when blocking three-pointers and they tend to put their opponents in bonus early.

Leaders

Vanderbilt is led by NBA champion Scotty Pippen’s son Scotty Pippen Jr. who leads the team in points, assists and steals with 18.7 points in his 22 games played for the Commodores.

However, the Tigers are led by Kobe Brown who leads the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks with 13.1 in his 22 games with Mizzou.

Let’s kick off Sunday morning with a look at the SEC men’s basketball standings. This is a big week for #Mizzou in terms of where it’ll finish in the league. Games vs. Vanderbilt and Ole Miss could have big impact on whether Tigers finish 13th or towards top of the bottom tier. pic.twitter.com/rdJSsqA6mo — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) February 6, 2022

Coverage

The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Coverage of the game could be found on the SEC network. Radio coverage for the game could be found through the Vanderbilt and Missouri radio stations.

The stakes are high for both teams, will either teams leaded scorer be put to zero points? Will The Commodores improve to .500? Will momentum play a key in the game?