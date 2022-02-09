Arkansas upsets No. 1 Auburn in Overtime

No. 1 Auburn’s recent struggles on the road against SEC competition finally caught up with them. Tuesday night, the Tigers lost 80-76 in overtime to Arkansas. In fact, Auburn’s 19-game winning streak ended as the Razorbacks pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college basketball this season.

After a long game of exchanging points, Auburn and Arkansas went to overtime. The Razorbacks had built a 12-point lead midway through the first half, only for Auburn to climb to within three points at halftime.

Arkansas came back to prevail, and as a result, extending its winning streak to nine games. Lastly, Arkansas fans stormed the court at the buzzer.

THERE'S A STORM BREWIN' IN FAYETTEVILLE‼️@RazorbackMBB pulls off the upset over No. 1 Auburn and the party is ON 🎉🔥💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/A82UiEuGB8 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 9, 2022

Back-And-Forth

Arkansas started out early behind a 20-4 run that lasted nearly 10 minutes in the first half. That lead was brief as Auburn cut the deficit to three points by the break. Then, it jumped back in front early in the second half.

In the final minutes, the Razorbacks came back and ended the game on a 7-2 run to force overtime. Finally, the run was capped by a Jaylin Williams tying layup with 21 seconds left.

Wendell Green had a shot to win for Auburn just before the buzzer, but his three-pointer missed the mark.

Arkansas took over in the final few minutes of the extra period. Moreover, it hit seven straight free throws while holding Auburn scoreless for more than two minutes to take a six-point lead.

Jabari Smith brought Auburn back to a single possession game with a pair of huge three-pointers. Yet, Arkansas came up with one final stop to take the four-point win.

🚨 DOWN GOES NO. 1 🚨 Arkansas upsets No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in OT! pic.twitter.com/2SRw8JwT8g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2022

Notable Players

JD Noate led Arkansas with 28 points and five rebounds in the win.

Au’Diese Toney added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylin Williams finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jabari Smith led Auburn with 20 points and nine rebounds. Walker Kessler had 16 points and 19 rebounds while shooting 6-of-11 from the field.

Wendall Green finished the night with 19 points and five assists.

JD would like this dance pic.twitter.com/D8ZuhBP3T3 — HAWWWWWWWWWGS 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 9, 2022

What to expect

In terms of NCAA Tournament, Tuesday’s outcome moves Gonzaga to the top overall seed. Auburn dropped to the No. 2 overall seed.

On the Arkansas side, it will do nothing but help a Razorbacks squad that entered the night as a projected No. 8 seed.