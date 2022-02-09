Florida vs Georgia Preview

The Florida Gators (15-8) will host the Georgia Bulldogs (6-17) at Exactech Arena Wednesday. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m.

On A Roll

A victory Wednesday would give Florida its second longest win streak of the season. The team began the 2021-22 campaign by winning six straight games.

Forward Colin Castleton saw his first action since Jan. 15 during the team’s comeback win over Ole Miss (12-11). The big man played 35 minutes and led the team in scoring with 17 points. He has been limited in practice this week, but Gators head coach Mike White said Castleton will play Wednesday.

The team is preparing for a showdown with the fifth ranked Kentucky Wildcats (20-4) on Saturday, but White said the team is focused on Georgia. The coach commended the team’s leading scorers while noting that the Gators will have their work cut out for them.

Looking Up?

Though the Bulldogs have lost three straight games, their last tilt against the Auburn Tigers (22-2) went down to the wire. Despite 25 points from guard Kario Oquendo, an Auburn layup with five seconds remaining gave the game its 74-72 final score.

Oquendo, a Titusville, Florida native, will return to his home state Wednesday averaging 13.4 points on 46.9% shooting. Georgia will hope for another big performance from the guard, who has scored 15 points or more in each of the team’s last three games.

Georgia Bulldogs basketball analyst Chuck Dowdle said the team will need a perfect performance in order to eke out a win in Gainesville.

If Florida is to make the mistakes needed for Georgia to win, most of the team’s struggles may come from deep. The team made four of its 29 attempted three-pointers during its 16 point loss to Ole Miss on Jan. 24.

Following Wednesday’s game, Georgia will travel home to Stegeman Coliseum as the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-10) visit following a loss to Kentucky.