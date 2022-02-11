Gators Women’s Tennis Heads to ITA Indoor Championship

Entering the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship the Florida Gators Women’s Tennis sits at 6-0. Now participating in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship, the Gators will be looking to continue to get wins over top-tier competition.

ITA Women’s Team Indoor Championship Begins

To begin their run in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship, Florida will face-off against the seventh-ranked Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia heads into the championship tournament at 6-0 and looking like a problem for the Gators. The Gators will compete with the Cavaliers in three doubles matches and six singles matches. Some of those matches are already underway.

How Did the Gators Get Here?

The Gators are currently ranked thirteenth in the country. Plus, Florida already has a few big wins under their belt. Three of the Gators first six wins have come against teams in the Top 25. Two of those wins were against longtime rivals, Florida State. FSU was ranked 18th and 24th at the time of the matches. The other Top-25 victory was against Old Dominion who was ranked 17th at the time of play.

What’s Next?

As the ITA Women’s National Team Indoor Championships begin Friday, the Gators will play a total of nine matches Friday and are guaranteed two matches this weekend. Plus a match on Monday for the Championships if anybody qualifies. With two Gators in the Top 100 players in the nation, the team will be leaning on its leaders to help them succeed in this championship tournament.