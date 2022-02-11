Florida Women’s Softball Begins Season

The sixth-ranked lady Gators begin their season Friday against Illinois state at the USF – Rawlings Invitational in Tampa.

Roster

Florida has one of the most talented rosters in the country. They have multiple elite players returning, some joining as transfers and others starting as freshman.

First, 2021 NFCA All-Americans third baseman Charla Echols, second baseman Hannah Adams and pitcher Elizabeth Hightower are all back with the team.

Hightower’s selection last year was the 14th straight season the Gators produced an All-American pitcher.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1484938033296289796

Additionally, shortstop Skylar Wallace and pitcher Marissa Mesiemore are now eligible to play after following transfer rules. Even as a pitcher, Mesiemore demonstrated insane power at her previous school.

Lastly, incoming freshman Cali Decker, Lexie Delbrey, Kendra Falby, Sam Roe and Reagan Walsh are all expected to contribute. Head coach Tim Walton likes his teams balance.

Expectations

Gators Women’s Softball ended their 2021 campaign as SEC Regular Season Champions. They will be hoping to end the 2022 season as NCAA National Champions.

The Gators entire 2021 pitching staff is returning. Furthermore, the aforementioned Charla Echols is back for another year. Last year, she was the teams best hitter. Specifically, she hit .375 with 15 homes runs, 11 doubles and 55 RBIs. This year, she will assume a leadership position.

The team has elite veteran leadership that will look to lead the group on a postseason run. Even so, the SEC is extremely deep with talented teams this year.

That said, Walton is excited about the challenge.

What’s Next

First pitch for today’s season opener is set for 5:30 PM. Later in the tournament, the team will take on #16 Michigan, Kansas City and USF. The Gators home opener is on Wednesday, February 16 against Jacksonville.