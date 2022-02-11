Super Bowl LVI Preview

It’s football fans’ favorite time of the year: Super Bowl Weekend. The host site for Super Bowl LVI is SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The game is this Sunday, Feb. 13, and will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. The AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) are taking on the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams (12-5). The Rams look to be just the second team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it last season. The Cincinnati Bengals want to show they’re legit, as their young core is looking to shine on the biggest stage.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are coming into this game having arguably one of the best all-around rosters in the NFL. They pulled off a massive deal a year ago, bringing in their star quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford had an excellent season posting 4,886 total passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Much of his success is being attributed to the Offensive Player of the Year, Cooper Kupp. Kupp has been having a historic season, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Defensively, the Rams are loaded with star players Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller.

The Rams are more than capable of winning the big game, as they are dismantling everyone in front of them. A big advantage for the Rams is that they get to play the Super Bowl on their home turf. LA definitely has the potential to dominate this game and bring home the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals entered this season with +15000 odds to make the Super Bowl. They have embodied the title of being the underdogs and are not looking back. Cincinnati has defeated some great teams in the playoffs so far, including the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. They have been led by their star quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was the Bengals No. 1 pick back in 2020 but was sidelined for most of his rookie season due to a torn ACL. However, he has bounced back this season, winning comeback player of the year and leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988. He finished off the season with 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and an NFC North division title.

In this past draft, the Bengals used the fifth overall pick to reunite Burrow with his former teammate at LSU, Jamarr Chase. Chase is having a terrific rookie year. He is taking home the offensive rookie of the year award. The Bengals have some great players on all sides of the ball that can compete with LA’s star-studded lineup. Cincinnati fully believes that they can leave Los Angeles Sunday evening hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Former Gators in the big game

The University of Florida tied LSU as the college with the most former players in Super Bowl LVI at five. The Los Angeles Rams have wide receivers Van Jefferson and Brandon Powell. The Cincinnati Bengals have cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III, offensive guard Fred Johnson and most notably kicker Evan McPherson. UF takes this as a big accomplishment and will have players to congratulate no matter the outcome.

Expectations

The stage is set and both teams are in Los Angeles preparing for one of the biggest nights of their lives. The Los Angeles Rams are coming into the game as a 3.5 point favorite. The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to have their dynamic offense on display, while the Rams look to combat them with their tough defensive front. This game is sure to showcase elite talent and crown the best team in the NFL this season.