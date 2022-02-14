Former Gator Jefferson has big night

Van Jefferson will never forget Sunday. The former Florida Gator won his first Super Bowl championship and welcomed his second child in the same night.

First Time Super Bowl Champion

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!!! pic.twitter.com/la5Iaddv8G — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

Super Bowl LVI was a close fought battle until the end. Ultimately, both offenses were put to the test after the two minute warning. Cooper Kupp’s one-yard reception with 1:30 to play was the game sealing score.

Jefferson saw action during the game as he finished Sunday night with four receptions for 23 yards.

Surely, the former Gator is an instrumental piece of the Rams’ offense. In his second season with the Rams he became crucial after a season-ending injury to teammate Robert Woods. Notably, the receiver ended the 2021-2022 regular season with 50 receptions and 802 yards.

Second Time Father

I'm pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson's wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) February 14, 2022

Playing in SoFi Stadium provided an edge to the Rams as Super Bowl LVI was a home game. The proximity to home is a major benefit for Jefferson.

Towards the end of the game his wife, Samaria Jefferson, was wheeled out of the stadium on a stretcher inbound to the hospital. She was 40-weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child and prior to the game, due at any minute. She spoke with The Athletic prior to the game and said she wanted to support her husband on his big day.

The couple were high school sweethearts from Brentwood, Tennessee.

Once the game concluded, Jefferson was seen sprinting off of the field towards the locker room.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

Just hours later, he shared on his official Instagram account that his wife delivered their second child, a boy.

Jefferson said shortly after the birth of his son, “I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

The Jefferson’s also have a 5-year-old daughter named Bella.