Providence Girl’s Soccer Takes Down P.K. Yonge to Advance to State Semifinal

By Bianca Papa and Ethan Eibe

In spite of a second-half comeback from the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave, the Providence Stallions of Jacksonville were able to escape Gainesville with a 3-2 victory Tuesday night in the 3A Girls Soccer Regional Final. The win launches the Stallions to their first state final-four in school history.

Steady Start

On a brisk Tuesday evening, the Providence Stallions and P.K. Yonge Blue Wave both came in with high intensity to start the first half of the Regional Final game. The Blue Wave started strong in the first minute of the game with a corner kick, but the ball was quickly saved by Stallions freshman Addison Pitts.

With this quick turnover to the Stallions, the Blue Wave was fast on their feet and played well defensively. The defensive intensity that the Blue Wave put forth had the Stallions frustrated, which kept the ball airborne and out of control for a while. The Stallions attempted a few shots, yet none of them were completed.

But the Stallions kept fighting and senior Marisa Dill drilled home a free-kick, putting the Stallions on the scoreboard, 1-0.

Providence strikes first in the 15th minute. Senior Marisa Dill rockets it in on a free kick @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/ducIJ5MXAl — Ethan Eibe (@EthanEibe) February 16, 2022

Gaining Momentum

After Providence’s opening goal, P.K. came in with stronger intensity and picked up their offensive pace on the Stallions defensive line. This required the Stallions to remain strong defensively, but their high aggression toward P.K. led to a foul on senior Livia Mendes outside of their eighteen box but nothing came of the opportunity.

Dill had two other shots at P.K.’s goalkeeper, eighth-grader Norah Pancoast, but the young keeper held her ground. However, with just 1:41 was left in the first half. Dill took another shot on goal and was successful, bringing the score to 2-0 with the Stallions leading at the end of the half.

Marisa Dill scores another for Providence, they lead P.K. Yonge 2-0 with a minute remaining in the first half @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone — Ethan Eibe (@EthanEibe) February 16, 2022

Rebecca Schackow, P.K. Yonge’s head coach, gave credit to Dill and Providence’s talent.

Providence in Control

The Blue Wave found themselves in a 2-0 hole entering the second half but found a golden opportunity to get on the scoreboard with a cross from junior Chloe Westbrooks directly into the six-yard box. The timing was not quite in sync for the Blue Wave forwards, who allowed the ball to slide through.

The deficit became three for P.K. Yonge in the 49th minute when Providence junior Ansley Cryan rocketed a ball with her left foot off the hands of goalkeeper Norah Pancoast into the lower right corner of the net.

The Providence defense held strong, clearing away multiple corner kicks and keeping the ball midfield. With just a few seconds remaining in the third quarter, Blue Wave freshman Faith Hardy, the team’s leading goal scorer, finally broke through. Hardy found herself with plenty of open space after slipping past defenders and finished with her right foot to make it 3-1.

Faith Hardy gets one back for @pkygirlssoccer. 3-1 Providence with 20 minutes remaining in the second half @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/T6snoO5eAc — Ethan Eibe (@EthanEibe) February 16, 2022

P.K. Yonge’s Last Stand

The Blue Wave carried over the momentum of Hardy’s score by capitalizing on a major Providence error right as the fourth quarter began. Stallion defender Syndey Thiel was a bit too rough in the eyes of the referee while defending Hardy as she moved in towards the 18-yard box.

Hardy was awarded a penalty kick as a result, which she promptly smashed into the lower-left corner to cut the Providence lead to one goal. As the final minutes ticked away, desperation began to set in for the Blue Wave.

Each effort to bring the ball up the field was met by Providence shirts clearing away every opportunity. Despite the never-say-die attitude that has become a staple of the P.K. Yonge squad, this would be the end of the line for their outstanding season.

The Providence bench exploded onto the field as the final whistle sounded.

Final here at P.K. Yonge. Providence Stallions take down the Blue Wave 3-2 and advance to the 3A state semifinal @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/UZAVMFgnQf — Ethan Eibe (@EthanEibe) February 16, 2022

Post-Game Reactions

Head Coach for the Providence Stallions, Rylie Hurst, commented on the excitement she is feeling for the team as they advance to the next round.

This is Hurst’s first year as the Stallions’ coach and junior Ansley Cryan emphasizes how this new coaching has really pulled the team together.

What’s Next?

The Providence Stallions will compete against the Lakeland Christian Vikings on Friday, February 18th at Lakeland Christian in the state semifinal game. The winner will advance to the state championship, held at Spec Martin Stadium in Deland, Florida on Feb.23.