Eason, LSU Tigers take down Georgia Bulldogs

Tari Eason led the LSU Tigers off of the bench with 21 points in a 84-65 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs Wednesday night.

How the game went down

The first half started with a focus on defense from both sides. No points were scored for the first 2:15. Georgia and LSU traded the lead back and forth until LSU took a 21-20 lead with 6:19 to go in the half. They did not give up the lead from that point on. LSU allowed just two points from Georgia for the final six minutes of the first half and went into halftime with a 38-22 lead.

The second half was all about offense for both programs. LSU scored 46 points to Georgia’s 43. The Bulldogs started the second half slow, but finished the game strong making eight straight field goals to end the night. Georgia also took 11 free throws in the second half and 19 total in the game.

LSU’s aggressive play in the paint was a major focus and reason for the Tigers’ victory. Layups accounted for 50% of the team’s points.

Eason and Oquendo’s scoring explosions

Sophomore forward Tari Eason scored 17 of LSU’s 38 in the first half in 14 minutes of play. 11 of his 17 points came in the final 3:25 of the first half. Eason finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. He achieved a plus/minus of +25 in just 23 minutes of game time.

Georgia’s sophomore guard Kario Oquendo put on a scoring clinic in the second half, scoring 21 points on 7-9 shooting from the field. He scored 26 through the full game. Oquendo was the only Bulldog to score in double digits.

The LSU Tigers improve to 19-7 on the season. The Tigers are receiving votes for the Top 25 and have a chance to break into next week’s poll. The Bulldogs’ record drops to 6-20. They have won just one SEC game all season.