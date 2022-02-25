Gators Women’s Basketball host Missouri for Senior Day

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team (20-8) is hosting the Missouri Tigers (17-11) this Sunday at noon. The Gators are coming into the game ranked 15th in the nation but have lost back-to-back SEC road games. The Tigers are in the middle of the pack in the SEC and need a big win this weekend for possible NCAA tournament entry. After Sunday’s matchup, the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament will have the Gators’ complete attention as they look to make a deep run.

Senior Day

Not only is this the Gators’ last game of the season, but it is also their senior day. Florida’s four seniors that they are honoring include Kiara Smith, Zippy Broughton, Emanuely De Oliveira and Kristina Moore.

Excited to come home and honor our 𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙧 seniors this Sunday at noon! 💙🧡#GoGators pic.twitter.com/btyDijsU8R — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 25, 2022

Gators Key to Victory

The Gators have had a great season so far under Interim Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley. Finley has done an incredible job with the team this season and will most likely be named as permanent head coach in the offseason. The Gators are currently tied for fourth in the SEC and have accumulated three impressive ranked wins. As they are ranked 15th in the nation, the Gators are competing for a top 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Guard Kiara Smith is leading the Gators in scoring as she is averaging 14.9 points per game and is the driving force to their success. She is also at the top of her team’s assists and rebounds numbers. If Smith can play her brand of basketball, the Gators can expect a smooth path to victory.

Tigers Look to Upset

The Missouri Tigers have been having a mediocre, yet winning season. Their biggest win was when they defeated the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks were undefeated at the time and are still the number 1 team in the nation.

The Tigers guard Alijah Blackwell has been playing spectacular this season. She is leading the Tigers in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Another huge key for the Tigers is shooting behind the arc. They broke the school record for teammates having 60+ threes each in a season. If Blackwell is dominant and the Tigers’ shooters can hit shots, they may be able to pull off the upset.