Gator Baseball Sweeps Georgia State With 12-1 win

The number 15 Florida baseball team (6-2) extended its winning streak to five after Sunday afternoon’s game against Georgia State (4-4). The Gators got their first series sweep of the season over the Panthers after a dominating 12-1 win.

Seven Runs for the Gators in the Fifth

After a scoreless first inning, Georgia State put one up on the board at the top of the second. The bases were loaded for the Panthers after catcher Chase Wullenweber walked. Following a strike out, outfielder Josh Smith was hit by a pitch, allowing outfielder Dalton Pearson to jog home.

Florida’s response wouldn’t come until the bottom of the fourth. Kendrick Calilao singled to left field, scoring BT Riopelle, tying the game 1-1.

The bottom of the fifth shifted the ballgame into Florida’s hands. Colby Halter led off the inning with a double and he scored on a Jud Fabian homer run.

After the Gators loaded the bases, designated hitter Matt Prevesk hit a sacrifice fly and Calilao and Deric Fabian drove in runs with hits. Halter drove in two with a double and all of a sudden the Gators led 8-1 after a seven run fifth inning.

Riopelle said momentum got the bats rolling for the Gators in their seven-run stretch.

Florida brings it home

Despite a quick and scoreless sixth, Florida added another run to the board at the bottom of the seventh. Halter launched a home run out to right center, giving the Gators an eight-run lead.

𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙧 = ♨️♨️♨️ 4-for-5, 1 HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R GSU 1, UF 9 | E7#GoGators | 📺: https://t.co/GfaKQZ3V3d pic.twitter.com/LEtixVYGrK — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 27, 2022

Florida hit double digits in the bottom of the eighth after Ty Evans hit a three run home run to plate Florida’s final runs of the day. In all, Florida pounded out 17 hits in the contest.

Star Players

Florida’s pitchers had a lights out afternoon. Timmy Manning started off the game with six strikeouts, only allowing one run and two walks. Nick Ficarrotta followed for one inning where he allowed no hits, the only Florida pitcher to do so in the game. The rest of the Gators pitching staff Sunday kept the Panthers off the board.

Halter had a fierce afternoon at bat. The sophomore had four hits with three RBIs and one home run in the game. Riopelle ended the afternoon with three hits while Calilao finished with two hits and two RBI.

Up Next

The Gators travel to Jacksonville Tuesday for their second match up this season with the University of North Florida. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.