Missouri and South Carolina Face-off in SEC Matchup

The South Carolina Gamecocks (17-11, 8-8) host the Missouri Tigers (10-19, 4-12) Tuesday at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina, at 7 p.m.

Although both teams are eliminated from SEC contention and face contrasting realities, the matchup promises to be a close game.

South Carolina

The Gamecocks have won four of their last five games. Their streak started on Feb.12 when they beat the Georgia Bulldogs, 80-68, and followed up with consecutive wins over Ole Miss, LSU and Mississippi State. During the stretch, the Gamecocks averaged 75 points per game and allowed 68. Despite losing to No. 24 Alabama on Feb. 26, South Carolina hopes to keep the momentum going before visiting No.5 Auburn on March 5.

Offensively, the Gamecocks rely on guards Jermaine Couisnard, Erik Stevenson and James Reese V. The trio is averaging double digits in scoring this season and have carried the team’s offense during the recent winning streak. Among SEC teams, South Carolina ranks fourth in blocks (five) and fifth in rebounds per game (38.1).

Our win streak ends tonight in T-Town. Bounce back Tuesday at home. #Gamecocks // #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/oAdSPLw8dt — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) February 27, 2022

Missouri

After going 16-10 with an 8-8 SEC record in 2021, the Tigers hoped for a better performance this year. The team, however, has collapsed in conference play by posting a lackluster 4-12 mark. Missouri’s four SEC wins this season were over Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, which it beat twice. The Tigers have dropped their last five games since Feb. 15’s 76-54 loss to No.14 Arkansas. Three of those losses were at home.

Despite the unimpressive mark, forward Kobe Brown has stood out against the competition. He leads the team in points and rebounds per game with 12 and eight respectively. He’s also had six games with 20 points or more this season. Missouri will try to collect a last road win before hosting SEC bottomfeeders Georgia on March 5.

The Matchup

Historically, both teams have faced each other 14 times. The Tigers lead with eight wins.

Both teams have posted similar per-game stats in defense this year. South Carolina averages 38.1 rebounds and 7.9 steals. Missouri keeps up with 34.6 rebounds and 6.6 steals.

Offensively, the Gamecocks have the edge with 71.6 points per game. Missouri is held to 64.6.

Their last seven matchups have been decided by 10 points or more. The last time they met, the Tigers took home a 93-78 win.

Missouri’s last win on the road was against Texas A&M (70-66) on Feb. 5.