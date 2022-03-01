Tennessee vs. Georgia preview

On Tuesday night, No. 13 Tennessee will face off their SEC rival Georgia. In the past six matchups with Georgia, Tennessee has lost all of the games.

This season, Tennessee has not been holding back. The Volunteers have won seven of their last eight games they played while the Bulldogs have lost the past nine games in a row.

The Volunteers dominated in their last win against No. 5 Auburn 67-62. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi has been playing great and averages 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He consistently scores in every game he plays in.

In the Auburn game, Vescovi had a total of 14 points and five rebounds. Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler was constantly on top of Auburn’s defense and had a total of 13 points. Tennessee has not won at Stegeman Coliseum in a decade. The way they have been playing, they have a big chance.

Georgia has some great offensive players. The Bulldogs Sophomore guard Kario Oquendo has been averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Senior forward Braelen Bridges is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The team is good about getting to double-digit assists. Georgia needs to improve their defense to stop the Vols from getting shots.

The game starts at 6:30 pm ET.