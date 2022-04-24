The Story of Daryus Boyd, A Multi-Sport Star

Buchholz senior Daryus Boyd is a selection for both the 1st All-Area basketball and football teams. The multi-sport star is the only Gainesville athlete to achieve both honors this year. Boyd is also the only Gainesville athlete to ever be named to both 1st All-Area teams for both sports by the Main Street Daily News.

Boyd’s Beginning

Boyd first stepped on the court at age four when his dad, Ernest Boyd, brought him to play at the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida. After throwing up shots with his dad, Boyd found himself falling in love with the sport and so continued on to play for the city league.

The Gainesville native began his football career with a brief run in elementary school. After taking a break, he returned to the game in the tenth grade at Gainesville High School.

”Ever since then I fell in love with the game more and more by the day,” Boyd said.

The Big Switch

Following the completion of his junior year, Boyd decided his time at Gainesville High School was over. His years as a hurricane whirled to an end as he joined forces with his former city rival, the Buchholz Bobcats.

“I just felt like I had to make a new home for my senior year, and that was Buchholz,” Boyd shared.

As soon as Boyd stepped foot into Bobcat territory, Buchholz Varsity Football Head Coach Mark Whittemore convinced him to join the team.

Reflecting on the big transition, Boyd shared, “I feel like it was a very great move for me. A very great move. I wish I got to play here all my four years, but GHS forever got my heart. That’s my first home. It’s all love over there.”

Boyd’s father, Ernest Boyd, commented on his son’s bold switch.

“For a father, this achievement is very special because of the route Daryus took to even make this happen. Although he had an opportunity to have it easy (staying at GHS) he chose to take the hard route and transfer for his last high school year… I remember when Daryus came to me asking to go to another school. He told me, dad I got this. I’m going to be okay. The confidence I saw in his eyes, I had no choice but to back him up and believe in him too. So these achievements he has earned this year in football and basketball are an example of a kid that believed in himself. As a proud father, that’s all I can ask for him.”

Gritty Not Pretty

Coach Whittemore’s message about being “gritty, not pretty is what being a bobcat really means to me,” Boyd said. On his first day of meeting Whittemore, Boyd took the coach’s message to heart.

Whittemore speaks on how Boyd has proven to be an exceptionally hard worker.

Pikeville football commit and fellow 1st All-Area Football team selection, Colsen Orth, commented on Boyd’s work ethic.

“I think what separates him from others is his work ethic. He was one of the hardest workers on the court and on the field. Glad I could be surrounded by someone with a great work ethic.”

A Year in Review

“BOYD BOYD BOYD” the gymnasium cheered as the Bobcats’ leading scorer danced his way across the court with confidence. The senior guard has proven himself a walking bucket, averaging 15.3 ppg, 5 rpg and 1.6 apg on the season.

When asked about his favorite memory on the court with the Bobcats, Boyd answered “beating GHS, going against the adversity of the crowd, and beating my old guys.”

Boyd was honored as the Sonic Player of the Game for leading the Bobcats to a victory over the Hurricanes with 30 points.

Just days after, Boyd topped his impressive performance against GHS by recording a new season game-high of 36 points against the Vanguard Knights.

Buchholz Varsity basketball Head Coach Blake Golden shares stories of Daryus from the season.

Boyd’s excellence carries over from the hardwood to the gridiron as Boyd anchors the Bobcats’ defense. Boyd started as an outside linebacker for a 12-2, 7A Final Four team. After only playing football for two years, Boyd recorded 44 tackles, 34 solo, and came in second on the team with 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

When asked about the best memories from playing football with Buchholz, Boyd responded “going 12-2, meeting new guys, and beating GHS in another rivalry game, probably one of the funnest memories…all the halftime dances because we were up by 40 or so.”

Boyd Blood

Family is the source of Boyd’s inspiration.

When asked about where he finds motivation to work hard at two sports, Boyd credited his parents. “Seeing my parents work every day, seeing all the money they put into my travel sports makes me want to work hard every day.”

In addition, Boyd shared how his big brother, Rudy Boyd, has always been a big inspiration for him.

“I’ve been looking up to my big brother ever since he was in high school, going over his steps made me want to chase my dreams even more.”

Boyd would watch Rudy get up early to work out every morning and chase his goals as he went to three different colleges. “I used to wake up every day and see him leaving with a peanut butter jelly in his hand,” Boyd added.

“Everybody believes in me right now, everybody on the train, so just having everybody with me, makes me want to grind even more. Having a good support system really makes everything work for me,” Boyd said.

Future Plans

When asked about plans for the future, Boyd had the following to say.

FAMU Football commit and Bobcat teammate, Nay'Ron Jenkins spoke about his friendship with Boyd.