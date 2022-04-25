Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (April 25th)

Pat Dooley April 25, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 73 Views

The Back Nine comes at you with mixed feelings. It’s Bob Dooley XXVII week and I alternate between fist pumps and nausea. Which means it is like the previous 26 of them.

10. Let us start not with the Massacre on Hull Road, but with another SEC title for UF. This one came in men’s tennis, the program that would be carrying the banner if UF’s athletic teams were walking into an Olympic-like setting. Give them a ton of credit for going unbeaten in the SEC, then taking the conference tournament. And kudos to the men’s golf team for getting this close to winning the SEC before falling 3-2 to Vanderbilt. And to lacrosse for winning another conference championship.

11. But, of course, the weekend was dominated by the baseball and softball teams coming to a crossroads-type weekend only to step in a sinkhole. I think I looked this up correctly, but there was a little brain fog – this is the first time in the history of Florida athletics that baseball and softball have both been swept at home on the same weekend. One reason neither of these seasons are going the way we thought they would is that home field hasn’t been much of an advantage. The two teams are a combined 7-15 in SEC home games. That’s not good no matter where you’re from. Maybe they should have stuck with the old parks.

13. The other reason is that both of these teams – and let us please remember that softball is 35-12, not 12-35 – are struggling is the lack of hat clutch RBI producer. Both teams in the last few weeks have had walk-off opportunities they couldn’t take advantage of. But that’s the thing – both of these teams can find different ways to lose games. Now, they have to find different ways to win them. Which is easier said than done when your two most important players – Hannah Adams and Hunter Barco – are on the shelf.

14. Enough of that. Let’s talk some football where we see Billy Napier touring the state and pleading for NIL money. The two new coaches are going to have to do this because we live in a different world. You may want these kids off your lawn but it’s not like anything in the new world order is going to change back to the way it was. I’ve said it before, that the kids are getting blamed for what the grownups created with their greed and stubbornness.

15. There are two that could change on college football. One is targeting where a school could appeal a second-half call so that it doesn’t affect the player in the next game. The other is for officials to file a report if they believe a player was faking an injury to slow down the pace of play. That sounds like paperwork Radar and Klinger need to file to get fresh tongue depressors. Look, there is a way to make targeting much fairer without decreasing the safety factor. If a guy targets another player, you know it. I know it, the officials know it. He’s out. But if the review official notices that helmets may have collided during a tackle, let it go. And if a player goes down, he has to sit out two plays. Or even three. That would certainly slow down the rate of stoppage of play for non-injuries.

16. And while you’re at it, just go ahead and make me college football commissioner. I’ll solve the NIL problems, too. Transfer portal? Naw, too late.

17. There is a story I want to tell but maybe I will save it for my podcast. Oh, let’s do it. When Will Muschamp lost to South Carolina in inexplicable fashion in 2014, I wrote a column saying that he had to go. Great guy, but Florida needed to make a change because the lack of offense and the old Doug Dickey “avoid losing” philosophy wasn’t cutting it. It was a painful press conference. Will knew he was done. Fast forward to Saturday when a package came in the mail – a signed Georgia helmet signed by Kirby Smart that Muschamp procured. This is hardly the first time he has done something like this. The point is that he is a guy who gets it. And the other thing is that those people who believe I’m soft on coaches because I want to get something for my golf tournament don’t get it. They are separate animals.

18. Working on a playlist for my cart on Saturday (you ride, I pick out the music) and these will be on it:

* “Big Sur” by The Thrills.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1fGNCvZL_w

* ”Another Nail In My Heart” by Squeeze.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bTWF7eirJw

* ”Southern Cross” By Crosby, Stills and Nash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHL-6cUtZj0

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Gators Baseball Blanked By Volunteers

The Florida Gator (23-16, 6-11) baseball team was shut out by a score of 3-0 …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties