Gators Softball Faces Kentucky in the SEC Quarterfinals

The Florida Gators have been hosting the SEC championship tournament at the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium since Tuesday, May 10.

In a post-game interview with Hannah Adams, she stated that anytime they play in front of their home crowd the crowd brings a lot of energy, and they made a big difference in the game that day.

She then went on to say, “Just being able to play in front of gator nation for the rest of the season, and this last time was really fun.”

What Happened

On Wednesday, the Gators advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Texas A&M, 4-1. The Gators stayed strong throughout. There were many outstanding performances by members of the team.

Fifth-year Hannah Adams stuck out in this game. After being out for 13 games of the 2022 regular season, Adams returned to the starting lineup. She played like she never missed a game. Within the first two innings, Adams got on base twice, she stole a base, scored a run and then had an RBI.

Freshman Kendra Falby looked like an upperclassman on Wednesday. A notable moment for her was when she stole home in the first inning. Falby went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Senior Charla Echols went 2 for 3 and had an RBI.

What’s Next?

The Gators are scheduled to go head to head with fourth-seed Kentucky on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. This is the first time that Florida has played Kentucky this year.

Kentucky finished the regular season with a 13-11 record in SEC games and a 35-16 overall record. This was the third-straight season Kentucky finished higher than .500 in SEC play. This was also the sixth season in a row that Kentucky recorded at least 35 wins.

Kentucky is one of five teams that have never won an SEC tournament. This includes Arkansas, Missouri, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.