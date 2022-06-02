Liberty Baseball in Gainesville Regional

Liberty baseball is set to take on Oklahoma in the NCAA tournament this Friday at 1 p.m. in Gainesville. This is the third straight year the Flames have made it into the NCAA tournament setting a record in program history.

Strong Season

The Flames have posted a 37-21 record overall and a 19-11 conference record this season.

The Flames started the 2022 season on fire by winning their first series of the year against the Florida Gators.

Following the momentum from that series, the Flames would go on to win their next ten games in dominant fashion.

Throughout the rest of the season, the Flames would be very hot and cold but still managed to end the season strong and would end the regular season atop the ASUN standings earning the number 1 seed in the conference with the best RPI.

Postseason Play

Liberty would make it to the final in the conference tournament but ultimately fell to Kennesaw State 10-6. With this loss, Liberty lost its automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

With quality wins against major conference opponents such as Duke, North Carolina, and Florida, the Flames were able to receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Regional tournament.

Another trip to Gainesville😏 pic.twitter.com/2vkFcOmfXo — Liberty Baseball (@LibertyBaseball) May 30, 2022

The Flames’ season has come full circle, with their Regional game being hosted by the Florida Gators in Gainesville. With previous success at Condron Ballpark, the Flames feel confident in their matchup against Oklahoma.

Key Players

There have been many standouts for the Flames this season, with five players making it to the all-conference team.

Starting Pitcher Joe Adametz III has had a remarkable season thus far with a 2.47 ERA in 15 appearances and was the only Liberty pitcher to make the all-conference first team.

Joining Adamentz III on all-conference first team is slugging outfielder Brady Gulakowski. Gulakowski showed off his power this season with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs, both of which were team highs.

The highlight of the season for Gulakowski was during a midseason matchup against North Florida, where he went 4-4 with 3 home runs and 8 RBIs.

Where To Watch

The Flames look to keep their season alive against Oklahoma on June 3 at 1 p.m. E.T.