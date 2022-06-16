Gators Rake in Post Season Awards

Gator athletes Wyatt Langford, Brandon Sproat, Leah Clapper and Megan Skaggs have raked in the post season awards recently.

Langford & Sproat

The University of Florida starting pitcher Brandon Sproat and outfielder Wyatt Langford were recognized by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings on the Southeast All-Region Team on Wednesday. Both players have just completed their sophomore seasons.

Langford received a First Team ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region honor. Sproat obtained Second Team status.

Langford was also named a Second Team All-American by Perfect Game as well as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He is now the 99th All-American in Gators baseball history.

In addition to this, he is the 25th different player to earn All-America honor during Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan‘s time at Florida. There is a combined number of 97 different All-America honors, for the 25 Gators.

Langford’s 2022 Achievements

Langford is tied for Florida’s single-season home run record set by Matt LaPorta in 2005. He also leads the Southeastern Conference with 26 long balls.

While starting all 66 games in left field this season, Langford led the Gators in slugging percentage, batting average, on-base percentage, RBI (63), hits (91), runs (73), triples (three) and total bases (184).

As of this week, he ranks fourth in the nation in total bases (184), tied for sixth in home runs, tied for 14th in runs scored, tied for 17th in slugging and tied for 21st in hits.

Sproat’s 2022 Achievements

As we turn our attention to Sproat, the right-hander had an amazing comeback after a season-ending injury and managed to do exceptionally for the Gators. In his last six starts of the season, Sproat went 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA and .218 batting average. He finished the season with 82 strikeouts across 89 2/3 innings pitched, 3.41 ERA, .251 BAA and a 9-4 record.

Clapper & Skaggs

For the second straight season, Gator gymnasts Leah Clapper and Megan Skaggs are College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-Americans.

Clapper is on the 2022 CoSIDA second team. Skaggs is on CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large first team for the second straight year.

Florida now has a total of three CoSIDA Academic All-Americans for 2022. Earlier this month, Charla Echols was named to softball’s team. Nine Gator gymnasts earned 14 CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, since 1984.

Clapper’s 2022 Achievements

Clapper is the Gator Gymnastics’ Graduate Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She is on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Along with that, Clapper is the 2022 Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the INFLCR NIL Summit. When she’s not being a star student, Clapper is a star in the gym. In a meet against Arkansas she earned a 9.975 as the anchor on the balance beam. In addition, she also scored a 9.95 on beam at the season opener, LSU, and at the NCAA Auburn Regional final

Skaggs’ 2022 Achievements

Skaggs, along with teammate Trinity Thomas are the only gymnasts with five All-America honors in NCAA competition. During her 2022 season, Skaggs set or matched collegiate-best for every event – 9.95 for each event and 39.725 all-around. She shared second in SEC Championships all-around and third overall in NCAA Championships all-around. Skaggs has a 58 for 58 routines record, earning her the Gator Gymnastics’ Most Consistent award. When Skaggs is not excelling in gymnastics, she’s excelling in her academics. In fact, she is on the SEC Academic Honor Roll and graduated in April with a master’s degree in Entrepreneurship in April 2022. In addition to that, Skaggs received the 2022 Athlete Advocate of the Year Award at the INFLCR NIL Summit