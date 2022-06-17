Gators go to FINA World Championships

The FINA Championships in Budapest start this weekend.

Many current and former Florida Gators are making the trip for a chance to represent their home countries and compete.

FINA World Championships

The event held in Budapest features events such as:

Swimming

Diving

High diving

Water polo

Artistic swimming

Open water swimming

The event has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last held in 2019, the FINA World Championships this year will bridge a gap in scheduling.

Gators Everywhere

The Gators are sending 16 athletes to compete in this weekend’s event.

Amro Al-Wir (Jordan)

Caeleb Dressel (USA)

Natalie Hinds (USA)

Bobby Finke (USA)

Trey Freeman (USA)

Eric Friese (Germany)

Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero (Argentina)

Katie Ledecky (USA)

Alberto Mestre (Venezuela)

Alfonso Mestre (Venezuela)

Omar Pinzon (Colombia)

Kiernan Smith (USA)

Florida Greats Return for USA

Notable entries for Florida include Olympic greats Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel.

Ledecky returned to the University of Florida to train under coach Anthony Nesty.

She also decided to help Nesty, joining the Gators as a volunteer coach.

Ledecky’s most recent medals include a silver medal in the Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay from the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

Ledecky has a total of 27 medals in her career.

Twenty-two of those medals are gold medals.

Her next medal came from the Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay at the 2017 FINA World Championships.

Dressel will also represent the USA.

His recent medals include two golds from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

One of those medals came in the Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

The other medal comes from the Men’s 4×100 Medley Freestyle.

Dressel has 37 medals overall, with 27 of them gold.

Coaches Also Make an Appearance

The next big appearances for Florida are coaches.

Leading the Men’s USA team is Anthony Nesty.

Finally, assistant coach Jack Szaranek will also help out as a coach for team Venezuela.