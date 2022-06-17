Warriors, Curry, win fourth NBA Title

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to earn their fourth NBA title in eight years. This was an extra special moment for Curry, as this was his first Finals MVP award.

Curry silences doubters

Many regard Stephen Curry as the greatest shooter to ever play the game, and an all-around, all-time great. However, the biggest knock on Curry for years was the fact that he never won a Finals MVP. Critics would say that his performance would shrink on the biggest stage and that he needed help from other superstars like Kevin Durant to win.

After Curry’s performance in this series, it’s time to put that narrative to rest. Curry put the Warriors on his back in this series averaging 31 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.

Only 6 players in NBA history have 4 rings, multiple league MVPs, and a Finals MVP: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and, now, Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/KTEVeCz7XJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2022

Kerr adds another ring to his collection

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr won his ninth NBA championship this season. This championship was special because of what the Warriors had to overcome. Just two seasons ago, the Warriors finished 15-50, good enough for last place in the NBA.

Steve Kerr on the 2022 title 🏆 "They're all unique. They're all special. I think this one may have been the most unlikely." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022

Kerr has won five championships as a player and now four as a head coach. Steve Kerr’s basketball journey is incredible because he has been a part of three of the NBA’s greatest dynasties.

He first won three championships with Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 90s. Then he won two more titles playing for the great San Antonio Spurs teams with Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich. Kerr’s success didn’t stop there, winning four titles in the past eight years as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Steve Kerr has won 33% of the last 27 NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/tpAFdem6JU — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Celtics star struggles on biggest stage

All season long, Jayson Tatum has been the most impactful player on the Boston Celtics. He averaged 27 points per game for Boston this season and earned first-team All-NBA honors during the regular season.

He played very strong basketball in the early rounds of the playoffs as well. After defeating the Miami Heat in the eastern conference finals, Tatum was awarded the Larry Bird conference finals MVP. However, it was a different story in the finals.

Tatum averaged only 21 points per game in the finals, a major dip from his regular-season numbers. During game six of the finals, Tatum had one of his worst performances of the season.

He scored only 13 points on 6/18 shooting in game six. Most importantly, Tatum was very ineffective in the second half of arguably the biggest game of his career. In the second half of game six, Tatum scored just two points on 1/8 shooting.