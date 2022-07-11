American League All-Star Team Announced

The American League All-Star roster was announced for 2022. Here’s a break down.

American League Starters

First up, Judge earned an automatic spot in the lineup as the top AL vote-getter in phase one. He leads with 30 home runs and is tied for third in RBIs (65) and is ranked fourth in OPS (.980). Additionally, he is joined by Yankee teammate Stanton.

Moving on, this is Angels’ Mike Trout’s ninth straight All-Star Game. Impressively, this is the longest streak of all active MLB players. Alongside Trout, Ohtani was selected as a pitcher and hitter for the second year in a row.

Seemingly, the Toronto Blue Jays have hit a new stride. Kirk was selected for the first time. Guerrero Jr. was selected for the second time in a row.

American League Pitchers

Remarkably, Verlander continues to make a comeback after surgery. He has 11 wins and a 2.00 ERA.

Cole of the New York Yankees is an all-star for a second straight season. Additionally, Holmes and Cortes are first-timers. Cortes is 7-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts. Holmes has also had a successful season, with a .46 ERA and 16 saves.

American League Catchers

Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

The first-year Yankee ranks third among catchers with 2.4 WAR.

AL Infielders

Cabrera has had a good season. In April, he recorded his 3,000th hit of his career. There are two first time starters, Gimenez and Arraez who has a .348 batting average.

AL Outfielders

With the Seattle Mariners, 21-year-old Rodriguez is the youngest All-Star. There is four first-time All-Stars, Rodriguez, Benintendi, Buxton and Tucker. Springer made the AL team as a Blue Jay for the first time, he used to be with the Astros.

AL Designated Hitter

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

In 2019, Alvarez won the AL Rookie of the Year Award. This year he can add an All-Star selection to his belt.

These All-Stars round out your American League roster! pic.twitter.com/5aJ4miT13A — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2022

The MLB All-Star game will take place July 19th in Dodger Stadium, where the American League and National League’s All-Star teams will face off.