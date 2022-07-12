Rays Take on Red Sox Before All-Star Break

With the MLB All-Star break set to begin in less than one week, the Boston Red Sox traveled to Tampa Bay on Monday to take on the Rays to start an AL East divisional clash. These two teams met earlier in the month starting on July 4th for a three game series which the Rays took two games to one. Yesterday, Tampa Bay took the first game of a four game series putting up 14 hits on their way to a 10-5 victory. Yandy Diaz led the way, going 3 for 3 with three RBI. Diaz has led the MLB with a .510 average and a .583 on base percentage in the past 15 days.

Starting the homestand strong #RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 12, 2022

Red Sox Returning

Tonight, lefty Chris Sale will make his season debut on the mound for Boston after recovering from a fracture in his right rib cage dealt in late February. Sale made four rehab starts in the minors and is finally ready to make a start for the Red Sox tonight. Recently announced All-Star starter at third base Rafael Devers is also expected to return to the lineup for Boston tonight after missing three games with a back injury. With these two stars set to return tonight, the Red Sox will look to even up the series.

Chris Sale is back after his Tommy John surgery @RedSox Tonight vs Rays pic.twitter.com/0FaeJrRJR0 — Edward Peña | BFT ⚾️ (@BaseballFor2day) July 12, 2022

Rafael Devers (back) to return to lineup Tuesday https://t.co/4ie5BXAxyP — NBC Sports EDGE Baseball (@NBCSEdgeBB) July 11, 2022

Series Outlook

It’s a fight for second place right now in the AL East with the Rays (46-40) sitting only half a game behind the Red Sox (47-40) going into tonight’s game. Both teams have been making strides as they head towards the All-Star break and look to gain an edge over each other in a division that seems as if its standings are changing by the day. Boston sits atop the AL wild card race with Tampa Bay right on their tail in second.

Tampa Bay can take over second place in the AL East and first place in the AL wild card race with wins in two out of the three remaining games in the series. Of course, with the fluctuation in the AL East, only time will tell how the standings will shape up.

Left handed starting pitcher Shane McClanahan of the Rays will head to Los Angeles next week along with Devers and shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox to play in the MLB All-Star game. Until then they will continue to duke it out in the Bay tonight amidst a tight divisional race.