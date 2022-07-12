Florida Volleyball Ranked Second in SEC Preseason Poll

The Florida Gators volleyball team was picked to finish second next season in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll. The Gators’ 132 total points and two first-place votes put them in the runner-up position behind the defending SEC champions, the Kentucky Wildcats.

Two Gators Headline All-SEC Team

Sophomores Merritt Beason and Bre Kelley were selected to the 2022 Preseason Volleyball All-SEC Team. Beason and Kelley were two of the 15 athletes who received the honor.

Following her freshman campaign, Beason was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Throughout the 2021 season, she was SEC Freshman of the Week twice. Beason started as a right side hitter for the Gators and finished the season with 217 kills, 173 digs, 86 blocks, 276 points, 15 service aces and nine assists. She ranked second in blocks and third in kills for the Gators.

Kelley was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team last season. The middle blocker tallied 59 kills, 51 blocks, nine digs and 87 points on the season.

Offseason Opportunities

Beason and Kelley are not only racking up SEC accolades. The pair was also named to the USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team and USA Volleyball Women’s U21 National Team. Beason, Kelley, and incoming freshman Alexis Stucky earned spots on the U21 National Team’s 12-woman roster after proving themselves at USA Volleyball’s 10 day training session. Florida boasted the most players selected of any collegiate program.

USA Team Bound 🇺🇸 Congrats to our three Gators who made the 12-woman U-21 roster! https://t.co/PaBe3m3IsN#GoGators pic.twitter.com/frZavz9qLq — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) June 5, 2022

Pan American Cup

The Gator trio represented the U.S. at the U21 Pan American Cup in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico June 7-12. To say they left their mark would be an understatement. The U.S. U21 National Team swept the competition and captured the gold medal for the first time since 2017.

Furthermore, Beason was named tournament MVP and led the U.S. in scoring in the championship match against Argentina. She tallied 17 points with a team-high 14 kills and a team-high three blocks.

GOLDEN GATORS 🥇🐊 Team USA takes home the gold & our very own @merbson was named MVP 🔥 📸: @usavolleyball #GoGators pic.twitter.com/IUUCC5mzpY — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) June 13, 2022

Gator volleyball opens its 2022 season on August 20th with a home match against Jacksonville University.