Florida Gators Sterlin Thompson Prepares for MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft begins on Sunday, July 17, and Florida Gators outfielder/ second basemen Sterlin Thompson hopes to hear his name called on the big stage. Thompson, who just finished his sophomore season with the Gators will head to Los Angeles for the draft. He is the 29th-ranked ranked prospect coming into the draft. Thompson is projected to be drafted by the Houston Astros with the 28th pick, according to the most recent MLB.com mock draft.

Ready at the Plate

Thompson had an excellent season for the gators this year starting in all 66 games with a .354 batting average in 254 plate appearances. He also had a .443 on-base percentage and a .563 slugging percentage. These were great improvements from his .301/.396/.470 splits during his freshman season in 2021. With averages like these, Thompson was bound for success at the plate this season. He recorded career highs in home runs (11), doubles (16), runs (59), RBI (51), walks (37) and stolen bases (10).

More than a Hitter

Being a great hitter is a big part of having success in the majors, but the best of the best can do it all. Thompson talks about what part of his game he improved on the most during his time with the Gators.

This past season Thompson split time between the infield in the outfield. He talks about where he likes to set up on defense.

Getting Ready

The MLB draft begins in just three days, and prospects go through all different kinds of preparation beforehand to give themselves the best draft stock possible. Thompson talks about his preparations and routines, along with his draft combine experience as he gets ready to hear his name called.

Hard Goodbye

Sterlin Thompson originally was excluded from the shortened MLB draft in 2020 due to COVID-19. He instead headed to the University of Florida to play before he became eligible for the draft again this year. With his Gator career ending short, Thompson talks about his time here and what it meant to him to be a Florida Gator.

The 2022 MLB draft will take place Sunday, July 17 through Tuesday, July 19. Thompson leaves Gainesville and heads for Los Angeles as he moves ever closer to joining the show.