Pat Dooley’s High Five (July 14th)

The High Five returns after a week off to finish up our series on the biggest SEC games each month.

Of course, the biggest game in this SEC season will be in December because the SEC will play a championship game for the 31st straight year, the 29th straight in Atlanta.

But that is then and this will be the set-up, the glorious final month of the regular season. Every time I hear people complaining about how the new college football is going to be apocalyptic, I think about how awesome a November will be with 16 SEC teams and an expanded playoff.

That’s still a ways off and we are getting more and more fired up for the start of this season with a mere 14 teams and four-team playoff.

Here are the five games that should be the biggest of a November to Remember:

1. Alabama at Ole Miss, Nov. 12

If Ole Miss is still in the West race, this one could be epic. Those fans in Oxford remember winning in 2014 and ’15 and scoring 48 on the Tide two years ago. So, you’re saying there’s a chance.

2. Florida at Texas A&M, Nov. 5

It may not be fair that Florida will be playing its third game in College Station compared to Georgia playing zero, but there’s nothing you can do about it. This will show us a lot about Billy Napier’s first team because this is a week after the Georgia game.

3. LSU at Texas A&M, Nov. 26

Last week of the regular season and we know about the history between these two teams. The question is how important it will be. There’s a chance it could be massive, but it could be for the Citrus Bowl.

4. Tennessee at Georgia, Nov. 5

This is a sneaky good game that will be a test of wills. Nobody could slow down Tennessee in the last half of 2021. Except, of course, Georgia (41-17).

5. LSU at Arkansas, Nov. 12

If I had to pick this game this far out, I would go with the Razorbacks. LSU is a mystery team and you know Arkansas fans will be ready for this one.