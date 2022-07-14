Tiger Woods Eyes The Open Championship

The 150th PGA Tour Open Championship is about to get into full swing starting on July 14 in Fife, Scotland, at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods says he is ready for the tournament, even after all of the adversity he has been facing.

The Open begins in 12 hours. Set your alarms ⏰ pic.twitter.com/48H2BSNqvl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 13, 2022

Woods Backs Out of US Open

Recently, Tiger Woods has been more selective on which tournaments he participates in. Since dealing with his leg injury, he has been saving his strength for more “major championships,” as he wrote in a Twitter post on June 7.

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

For this reason, Woods decided to back out of the US Open tournament. This is why his decision to compete in the Open Championship is so intriguing. Will he be ready to compete, and will his strategy of saving his energy for important tournaments be sustainable?

Tiger Woods’ Open Championship History

Although circumstances are different now, there is no debate that Tiger Woods is an Open Championship legend. Since his Open debut in 1995, he has been a success in the tournament.

Woods first became an Open champion in 2000 at St. Andrews. Five years later, again at St. Andrews, he would come out on top again. In 2006, Woods would become a back-to-back Open champion, this time at Royal Liverpool in Merseyside, England.

On top of all of that, he finished in the top 10 in 10 Open tournaments.

Concerns With the LIV Tour

The new Saudi-backed LIV Gold Invitational tour has been a subject of controversy around the golf world. Many big names are leaving the PGA for the LIV, and with he Open Championship coming up, Woods talked about his thoughts on the issue.

He also talked about why the PGA is so important and how he is disappointed that many are turning their back on it.

Tiger Woods’ Tee Time

When Woods starts competing Thursday, he will be paired with Matt Fitzpatrick from England and fellow American Max Homa.

Tee time for the trio for Round 1 will be at 2:59 PM; and on Friday, they will tee up at 9:58 AM for Round 2.