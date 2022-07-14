Rays Dominate Red Sox – Braves Fall To The Mets

Rays Dominate Red Sox

The Rays are currently ranked second in the AL East as the Red Sox are behind them by one game. Tampa Bay s shut down Boston’s offense on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, 4-1, thanks to Shane McClanahan‘s pitching.

Our All-Star gets the win as we win the series. One more vs the Red Sox tomorrow night — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 14, 2022

Boston Red Sox Shortstop Xander Bogaerts evaluated the first four games of the series while honestly evaluating his team’s performance.

“This series, in particular, they’ve been very clean,” Bogaerts said. “I’m not saying we’re playing bad. I really don’t feel like we’re playing bad, but this series, these guys don’t give you an extra out. They don’t make mistakes.”

“Maybe they give you a lot of mistakes on the bases, creating opportunities, but defensively, these guys are just solid. They’ve taken advantage of us. That’s how you should play baseball. You should take advantage when there’s an opportunity or when somebody messes it up.”

Bogaerts was Boston’s most productive batter on Wednesday, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base while scoring one run.

What’s Next?

The Red Sox and Rays will have their final matchup of the series tonight at 7:10 p.m. Drew Rasmussen is on the mound for the Rays against Kutter Crawford of Boston.

New York Mets Make a Quick Comeback

The Mets won this game against their hard-charging NL East foe by defeating the Braves 7-3 at Truist Park.

The Mets prevailed without Jeff McNeil (paternity leave) and Starling Marte (left groin strain) in the starting lineup. For the first time in his career, Luis Guillorme was placed into the cleanup hitter position and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double.

What’s Next?

The Mets will now be going up against the Chicago Cubs in a four games series starting tonight at 8:05 p.m. Meanwhile, the Braves will be starting a four-game series against the Washington Nationals started tonight.