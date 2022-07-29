Gators get 2023 4-star WR Aidan Mizell

Gators Football has added a fourteenth member to their 2023 recruiting class. WR Aidan Mizell, the No. 72 overall player in the nation according to 247 Sports.com, announced his commitment to Florida on Friday. Markedly, he announced his plans on the 247 Sports YouTube channel, emphatically holding two baby Gators while surrounded by family.

Top100 WR Aidan Mizell commits to #UF with live Gators pic.twitter.com/pBxZk1vsX8 — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) July 29, 2022

What it means

Mizell is now the third receiver to join coach Billy Napier’s sophomore class. Notably, the Gators nabbed a commitment from 4-star WR Eugene Wilson on July 8 and added 3-star WR Tyree Patterson back in April. Surely, the Boone product is the highest rated of the bunch, sitting as the No. 13 overall receiver in the nation according to the 247 Sports.com composite.

In Mizell, Florida is adding one of the fastest receivers in the class of 2023. In April, he ran a 10.65 100-meter dash. Comparatively, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey ran a 10.61 in college, while Seahawks blazer D.K. Metcalf ran a 10.36 at the USATF Golden Games in 2021. In good company, it’s no shock he ran track while at Boone, serving as a state qualifier in the 100-meter and 400-meter dash.

Additionally, the Orlando native spent most of his time as a perimeter receiver while playing on Friday nights. Standing at 6-2, 180 lbs, his frame helps to protect him in a similar role while playing at the collegiate level. Even further, as a Gator legacy, Mizell cited former Florida standout, Antonio Callaway, as his favorite player to watch growing up. With his lengthy frame and blazing speed, the highest-ranked Gators commit could give Florida fans a type of playmaking they have not seen since No. 81 was torching defenses on Saturdays.

What’s next for the Gators?

With Aidan Mizell’s commitment, the Gators now have the No. 14 overall recruiting class in the nation according to 247. With the biggest recruiting weekend of the year beginning Friday, that number could very well keep improving.

Even with three receivers committed, Florida may not be done adding wideouts just yet. Significantly, WR coach Keary Colbert and staff are still hot on the trail for 4-star Miami Northwestern product Andy Jean and 4-star Daquayvious Sorey. Strikingly, the former’s name caught the tabloids when Browns WR Amari Cooper shouted him out on Instagram. Critically, Cooper’s former skill coach, Tiger Jones, now works as the director of speed improvement and skill development at Florida.

With Friday’s commitment, Colbert has now had four true receivers commit during his tenure at Florida. Assuredly, Mizell is the highest-ranked of all.

Florida kicks off the 2022 regular season against Utah on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.