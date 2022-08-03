O’Cyrus Torrence Breaks Down Florida’s Offensive Line

The Florida Gators officially reported for Fall camp on Tuesday, marking an exciting new start for Florida’s first season under head coach Billy Napier. O’Cyrus Torrence broke down what fans can expect from the offensive line and the contributions he plans to bring to the field this season.

Torrence’s Transition to Florida

The former Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman transferred to Florida in the spring of 2022. Torrence spent the past three years of his college career playing under current Gators and former Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier. The 6-foot-5, 347-pound senior, immediately earned a starting spot on ULL’s offensive line as a true freshman. He began playing at left guard during the 2019 season before moving to right guard for the 2020-21 seasons.

While making the transition to Florida, Torrence will be tested by the challenging schedule that the SEC offers. He spoke on the opportunities that the SEC’s atmosphere will provide.

Confidence in Contributions

Torrence is confident in how he plans to contribute to Florida’s O-line this season. Across 37 games and 1,146 pass-blocking snaps, the offensive lineman has yet to allow a sack in his career.

The Louisiana transfer has received many collegiate honors including:

First Team All-Sun Belt (2021)

Second Team All-Sun Belt (2020)

Two-time Joe Moore Award Semifinalist (2020-21)

Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American (2019)

He’s also earned a spot on the 2022 Outland Trophy Watch List, alongside teammate Gervon Dexter.

Torrence says that the recognition he receives from pre-season watch lists and various accolades fuels him to work even harder:

“It makes me want to work harder to prove to myself that I do deserve it… I feel like I still have more to unlock and get better at. If I can achieve that goal of making first team without even being my best yet then it makes me feel like what more can I do if I am my best.”

One of Torrence’s greatest strengths is his technique. Torrence explains how his focus on technique has always been crucial for him in perfecting his game.

Billy’s Impact

After playing under Napier with the Ragin’ Cajuns for three years and now with the Gators, Torrence has a lot to say about Napier’s impact on players. Torrence explains how Napier is a coach who demonstrates consistency and integrity. “He’s a player’s coach,” the junior said. He further described how Napier pushes the team to feel united and like a family.

He also discussed how Napier’s personality rubs off on the team. Napier’s calm but demanding presence and attention to detail have created a disciplined team. Torrence added how Napier is already making a mark on the program.

Intensity. Urgency. Detail. Focus. 🎥 @coach_bnapier on the start of Phase 6: Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/aaMBAIxT72 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 3, 2022

What Fans Can Expect from the Gators O-Line

The Gators previously relied on a pass-heavy offense during past years under then-head coach Dan Mullen. However, Torrence explains how the offense under Napier is taking a turn in the opposite direction. “Power and, like, plays that you can kind of impose your will of the offensive line on the defense, and kind of tire them out… and then as you install, just open the playbook up for real, like start going over their heads… It’s going to be exciting,” Torrence said.

Additionally, he discusses how the scheme won’t necessarily be “run heavy” and that they are definitely going to run the ball. He says to expect a lot of depth with play action and then downfield plays.