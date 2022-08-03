Coach Rob Sale ready to compete

A new look for the UF football coaching staff this year has many gator fans hopeful for the upcoming season. This will include offensive line coach Rob Sale who was acquired by the Gators back in January.

The new OL coach joined the Gators after serving as the New York Giants’ offensive line coach in 2021. He reunited with Gator head coach Bill Napier, with whom he has coached previously at Louisiana from 2018-2020. The Gators’ offensive staff addition was Napier’s offensive coordinator/OL coach at Louisiana and went on to set several school records together. Sale and Napier have a system that has worked for them in the past and will try and recreate that at the University of Florida.

Go out and Compete

During UF’s media day, Coach explained how coaching this team has been great so far. Having the right mentality can change how a team preforms the entire season especially when the mentality is coming from your coach. There is much to be said about the details in scheme but Sale highlighted the importance of going out and competing hard every down. Sale talks about how great of a summer the offensive line is and that they are ready.

Coach Sale on Leadership

Coming into this season with new coaching, Sale explains how there needs to be leadership on all fronts. Good leadership when it comes to coaching will trickle down to the players. The coaches have all been preaching about leading by example for the players. How the coaches interact with each other impacts how the players interact with each other. The OL coach explains his take on discipline for his team.

Discipline

Last season did not go as well as many expected and one of the reasons was penalties. Florida averaged nearly nine penalties and 71 penalty yards per game, which ranked 119 out of 130 football teams. Coach Sale looks to make the team, and especially offensive line, improve their discipline on the field. Cleaning up those flaws could pose to be the difference maker in the success of this team. So far, it sounds like he is confident when it comes to discipline for his offensive line and team as a whole.