Spencer impressed with Gators

University of Florida co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer spoke at a press conference on Tuesday and had high praise for the Gators.

Spencer has over 20 years of football experience at the college and professional level, most recently coaching for the New York Giants in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He also spent time with Penn State, serving as the associate head coach in 2018 and 2019.

Dexter improving

When asked about lineman Gervon Dexter, Spencer said he is always improving.

“I think he’s a student of the game,” Spencer said. “He’s constantly in my office, trying to perfect his craft.”

Dexter is entering his junior year and recorded 23 solo tackles in 2020 and 2021.

ONE MORE MONTH. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/n1HmM8191z — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 3, 2022

Spencer also complimented Dexter’s ability to transition into different roles on the line.

“Yeah, you know, he’s a guy that really could play a lot in multiple positions,” said Spencer. “So he’s just a guy, you know that the techniques no matter where he plays, inside, outside, those techniques carry over so you know, you still got to stay low right? If you’re outside, you still got to stay low if you’re on the inside. So those things I think have great carryover. And because he’s such a talented guy that we could we could use them in different positions.”

The junior defensive lineman, along with their coach, recently also praised two more defensive players.

Spencer impressed with Lee and Umanmielen

Another two players praised by Spencer were Jalen Lee and Princely Umanmielen.

Both sophomore defensive linemen have made a name for themselves in the eyes of their coach.

“I’m excited about both guys. I think Jalen Lee is a technician,” said Spencer.

Watson getting in shape

Perhaps one of the largest players on the team, sophomore Desmond Watson is working to stay in shape.

Spencer said Watson is doing well.

“He’s working at it. He’s very, very persistent,” said Spencer.

He continued that he was not too concerned about Watson’s weight, taking more concern about Watson being in shape.

“If you watch a guy, I mean, he can move at that size. I mean, it’s pretty incredible. You know, it’s a wonder that he can move like that, right?”

According to FloridaGators.com, Watson checks in at a rather large 415 pounds.